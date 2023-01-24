ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Monday announced that its free lifeguard qualifying procedures begin Saturday, February 4. Those 15 and older interested in lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities this summer are eligible to register.

The qualifying procedure consists of two parts: a Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills component and a water skills evaluation. Candidates may attend the qualifying location most convenient to them and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.

Seasonal lifeguard positions are available at DEC campgrounds throughout the Adirondack and Catskill parks. The current hourly starting rate for New York lifeguards is $20 an hour, and most DEC facilities offer free housing or site accommodations.

At the time of employment, all DEC lifeguards must:

— Be at least 15 years old.

— Possess a valid certification in Waterfront Skills, Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer or equivalent.

— Have successfully completed the New York State lifeguard qualifying procedure

— Submitted a current New York State DEC medical form stating the candidate’s physical ability to perform lifeguard duties.

— Meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard.

— Have completed a personal interview with DEC and attended a state lifeguard orientation.

In the Capital Region, lifeguard qualifiers will be held in Gloversville, Queensbury, Arkville, and Port Henry. A full list of qualifying dates and locations can be found below.

Saturday, February 49 a.m.Franklin Academy42 Huskie LaneMalone
Friday, February 244:30 p.m.Gloversville Middle School234 Lincoln StreetGloversville
Saturday, February 259 a.m.Queensbury Elementary School431 Aviation RoadQueensbury
Friday, March 34 p.m.Catskill Recreation Center651 County Hwy 38Arkville
Monday, April 109 a.m.Gloversville Middle School234 Lincoln StreetGloversville
Friday, April 144:30 p.m.Gloversville Middle School234 Lincoln StreetGloversville
Saturday, April 299 a.m.Moriah Central School39 Viking LanePort Henry
Friday, May 264 p.m.Catskill Recreation Center651 County Hwy 38Arkville
Saturday, June 39 a.m.Gloversville Middle School234 Lincoln StreetGloversville
Saturday, June 249 a.m.Moriah Central School39 Viking LanePort Henry

Qualifying procedures will begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted, DEC said. Candidates must bring photo identification, current certifications, and their own CPR mask and one-way valve. DEC reserves the right to cancel.