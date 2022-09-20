ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos will be taking personal leave to assist the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon. “We all must do our part to keep Ukrainians safe during this brutal war, and support democracy wherever it is imperiled,” tweeted the commissioner.

Executive Deputy Commissioner Sean Mahar and Chief of Staff Erica Ringewald will run the department in Seggos’ absence. The commissioner did not say how long he will be away.

“As security conditions permit I’ll post updates,” Seggos said. He concluded the tweet with the popular hashtag, “Slava Ukraini,” or “Glory to Ukraine.”

Seggos has been DEC Commissioner since 2015. The war in Ukraine is nearing the seven-month mark.