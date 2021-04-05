DEC calls for public responses to Flatrock Mountain project

WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is calling on the public to give feedback on the Flatrock Mountain Conservation Easement proposal they recently drafted.

“We’re looking for feedback from the public,” said Michael Marsh, NYS DEC Forester at the Herkimer office. “If we hit the mark or more importantly if we didn’t hit the mark what can we do to improve the plan, what recreational facilities can we improve on what needs to be added what needs to be subtracted?”

“Some of the more simpler projects such as designating the motorized access with people with disabilities I mean those trails we can do pretty quickly it’s not going to take much staff time or money to do so,” Marsh said.

The DEC will accept public comments through April 23, 2021, by email: r6.ump@dec.ny.gov or by regular mail, addressed to Michael Marsh, Forester, NYS-DEC 225 N. Main Street Herkimer, NY 13350.