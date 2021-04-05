DEC calls for public responses to Flatrock Mountain project

WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is calling on the public to give feedback on the Flatrock Mountain Conservation Easement proposal they recently drafted.

“We’re looking for feedback from the public,” said Michael Marsh, NYS DEC Forester at the Herkimer office. “If we hit the mark or more importantly if we didn’t hit the mark what can we do to improve the plan, what recreational facilities can we improve on what needs to be added what needs to be subtracted?”

The 511-acre Flatrock Mountain Conservation Easement tract is located within the Adirondacks, in the town of Webb, Herkimer County near Thendara, west of Old Forge. The draft plan proposes adding a half-mile multi-use hiking, mountain biking, and skiing recreational trail, adding a .7-mile snowmobile trail, construction of a new lean-to near the top of Flatrock Mountain, designation of an existing logging road and snowmobile trail for ATV use by people with mobility impairments, construction of two accessible parking spaces along with a nearby informational kiosk; and construction of a three-car parking lot at the trailhead for one of the new trails off Minnehaha road. 

“Some of the more simpler projects such as designating the motorized access with people with disabilities I mean those trails we can do pretty quickly it’s not going to take much staff time or money to do so,” Marsh said.

The DEC will accept public comments through April 23, 2021, by email: r6.ump@dec.ny.gov or by regular mail, addressed to Michael Marsh, Forester, NYS-DEC 225 N. Main Street Herkimer, NY 13350.

