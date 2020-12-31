DEC announces ‘Value of Carbon’ guidance to measure impacts of greenhouse gas emissions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of guidance to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and advance the ongoing implementation of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. This new guidance and supporting documents will help State agencies estimate the value of reducing carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions in decision-making and builds on New York’s nation-leading actions to address climate change.

The Value of Carbon guidance, developed by DEC in consultation with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the non-profit organization Resources for the Future, establishes a monetary value for the avoided emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide; provides an up-to-date review of approaches used by other governments to place a value on emissions; and identifies future areas of work, including placing a value on other greenhouse gases and air pollutants.

“One of the best ways to explain the urgency of our need to act on climate is to identify the costs and benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Climate Action Council Co-Chair and DEC Commissioner Seggos said. “As part of Governor Cuomo’s commitment to implementing the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, DEC developed the ‘value of carbon’ metric for State agencies to help reduce climate-altering emissions. Neither New York nor the world can afford to delay taking action to fight climate change.”