ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that more than $1.35 million in grants will be given out to six land trusts across the state. The grants will go toward protecting forested land and reducing emissions that cause climate change.

Grant funding will be used to acquire new forest conservation easements. The following land trusts have been awarded grants:

Adirondack Land Trust in Warren County – $350,000

Saratoga PLAN in Saratoga County – $301,497

Western New York Land Conservancy in Cattaraugus County – $227,474

Dutchess Land Conservancy in Dutchess County – $189,605

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust in Lewis County – $181,150

Mohawk-Hudson Land Conservancy in Montgomery County – $104,609

“Working in close partnership with land trusts across New York State is critical to protecting forest lands from the pressures of development,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “In the face of the ever-increasing challenges of climate change, the $1.35 million in land trust grants announced today are helping conserve New York’s forests by sustaining their ability to provide wildlife habitat and forest products, reduce air and water pollution, and contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of local communities.”

“Protecting forests in New York does so much for nature and people. This program helps to ensure that forests will continue to offer many benefits for future generations, both in terms of connected ecosystems and the local economy.” said Jamie Brown, New York Program Manager for the Land Trust Alliance. “The Land Trust Alliance and our nearly 90 New York land trust members appreciate Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Legislature, and the DEC’s support of this program that will continue to allow land trusts to work with willing landowners to protect their forested lands and benefit all of the people of New York.”