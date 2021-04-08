DEC announces new opportunity for youth hunters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Wednesday a new opportunity for young hunters. The State’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget includes legislation that now allows residents ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter.

The legislation requires each county to “opt-in” to the program by adopting a local law allowing for 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer in accordance with Environmental Conservation Law 11-0935. The legislation specifically excludes Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties.

“Deer hunting is a valued tradition for many families that provides millions of pounds of quality food to New Yorkers while reducing the negative impacts of abundant deer populations on agriculture, forests, and communities,” Commissioner Seggos said. “This new opportunity allows experienced, adult hunters to introduce the value of hunting to the next generation. Teaching these young people safe, responsible, and ethical hunting practices will ensure a rewarding experience every time they are afield.”

For nearly two decades, children ages 12 and 13 in New York have been safely hunting deer and bear with archery equipment and small game with firearms, according to the DEC. Until now, New York was the only state that didn’t allow 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt big game with a firearm. ECL 11-0935 is a temporary measure that will transition lowering the age through 2023, including the following provisions: