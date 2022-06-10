ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the new annual black bass season start date. The season begins June 15 and runs through November 30.

June 15 is now the standard start date for the open largemouth and small mouth season, collectively known as black bass, replacing the previous start date of the third Saturday of June. According to the DEC, New York has a number of waters that consistently rank as some of the best bass fishing destinations in the country.

For most of the state, a catch-and-release season exists from December 1 through June 14. Specific fishing regulations are in place for some waters and the DEC urges people to review the regulations before heading out to fish.