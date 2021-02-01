DEC accepting applications for Hudson Estuary ‘Trees for Tribs’ program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The statewide program that has planted over 57,000 trees and shrubs in 13 years is now accepting applications.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Monday that the DEC’s Hudson Estuary Trees for Tribs Program is now accepting applications for spring streamside planting projects.

According to Commissioner Seggos, this program helps to maintain stream environments.

“Streamside plantings stabilize stream banks, reduce erosion, slow floodwaters, and provide critical habitat for fish and wildlife,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Trees also absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making them a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. With the assistance of hundreds of volunteer partners in the Trees for Tribs program, DEC’s tree planting efforts are creating natural buffers to protect the Hudson River and its tributaries.”

The DEC confirmed that anyone who owns or manages property near a stream in the Hudson River Estuary watershed can apply for free native trees and shrubs. Plants for flood- and erosion-prone areas are provided by the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery.

Early applications are encouraged by the DEC, particularly for large sites or when requesting specific plant species. If a project is selected, the applicant must recruit volunteers for planting and maintain the site after it is completed.

Additionally, with certain project, DEC staff may assist with plant selection, planting plans, site preparation and other assistant to help with project success.

All applications for the Hudson Estuary “Trees for Tribs” program are due to the DEC by March 1, 2021. Applications can be found on the DEC’s Hudson Estuary Trees for Tribs website.