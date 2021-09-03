Death of NYC woman drowned in Vermont river deemed accidental

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and released Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, by the Vermont State Police. Erika has been reported missing in Westminster, Vermont.

NEW YORK (WFFF) — Vermont state police found the body of Erika Seyfried, 36, in the Saxtons River on Monday.

An autopsy report came out on Thursday afternoon stating the cause of death was drowning, and the manner was accidental.

The body of the family’s 7-month old golden retriever, Jules, was also found Wednesday near the site that Erika’s body was found. Jules is also presumed to have drowned.

Seyfried was from Brooklyn and was vacationing in Westminster with her husband and dog.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Rescue Inc. and the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

