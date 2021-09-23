‘Death by Dealer’ bill would stiffen penalties for dealers in fatal overdoses

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — September is National Drug Recovery month, and the number of fatal overdoses is staggering. Last year, synthetic opioids like fentanyl helped drive record-high deaths across the nation.

The CDC reported a 30% increase in overdose deaths nationwide over the last year. And nationally, 62% of overdose deaths involved fentanyl. According to New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, there’s been a 34% spike in drug overdose deaths in Nassau County on Long Island.

After losing her son to an overdose, Linda Ventura teamed up with state officials and advocates to rally for increased penalties for dealers whose drugs lead to death. Sponsors of the so-called “Death by Dealer” bill say the legislation would make drug dealers accountable, like the case on Long Island over the summer when six people died of drug overdoses in just one week.

In response to the overwhelming circumstances, Ventura has also channeled her grief into helping families dealing with addiction through her foundation, Thomas’ Hope. Recovery centers like Thrive are essential for helping those suffering from addiction. It’s a community safe space offering a host of programs to those in need.