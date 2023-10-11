ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Board of Elections has announced the last possible date to request an absentee ballot for the 2023 general election. The deadline is Monday, October 23, and you can apply online using the absentee request portal.

For those using the absentee request portal, you can not use the online form if your registration residence address is not your current address. To change or update your address, you can submit a new voter registration form or contact your board of elections for assistance.