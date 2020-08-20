Deadline looming for county emergency agencies to apply for federal grants in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday is the deadline for state and county emergency management agencies to apply for millions in federal grant money in New York. On August 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced roughly $15 million in federal funding to support operational readiness, emergency planning, and response efforts for disasters in the state.

“Whether it’s fighting against an invisible enemy like COVID-19 or helping communities withstand the dangers of extreme weather,” Cuomo said, “our local partners will now be better positioned to protect the communities they serve, no matter what this new reality throws at us.”

The money comes from the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant program. As in the past, 51% or $7.7 million goes toward the state’s overall approach to managing emergencies and hazards. The remaining 49% or $7.4 million will be prorated based on population to individual counties and made available to local emergency management agencies in the following portions:

County Total Award Albany $116,987 Allegany $23,019 Broome $78,847 Cattaraugus $34,567 Cayuga $34,460 Chautauqua $54,663 Chemung $37,701 Chenango $23,582 Clinton $35,234 Columbia $28,228 Cortland $23,162 Delaware $22,663 Dutchess $114,515 Erie $343,328 Essex $19,493 Franklin $23,995 Fulton $25,443 Genesee $27,117 Greene $23,120 Hamilton $6,780 Herkimer $28,751 Jefferson $47,788 Lewis $14,972 Livingston $29,073 Madison $32,036 Monroe $279,017 Montgomery $23,487 Nassau $498,124 Niagara $84,689 Oneida $91,466 Onondaga $176,927 Ontario $44,733 Orange $142,244 Orleans $20,787 Oswego $49,952 Otsego $27,920 Putnam $41,706 Rensselaer $63,691 Rockland $119,742 St. Lawrence $46,210 Saratoga $85,844 Schenectady $61,960 Schoharie $17,056 Schuyler $11,753 Seneca $17,977 Steuben $41,441 Suffolk $554,750 Sullivan $33,548 Tioga $23,821 Tompkins $42,389 Ulster $72,181 Warren $29,189 Washington $28,272 Wayne $39,520 Westchester $354,399 Wyoming $20,519 Yates $14,331 New York City $3,014,527 Total $7,423,696

Applicants must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their readiness and response capabilities. The governor’s office said projects should also address efforts FEMA has identified as needing attention. Within this framework, funding would support awardees focused on:

Management, distribution, and administration

Planning and logistics

Staffing

Housing

Evacuation

Financial management

Equipment and resources

Training and exercises

Construction and renovation of emergency response locations

Maintaining and sustaining resilient communication systems

Ineligible costs include:

Unallowable equipment like weapons or weaponized vehicles

Costs of hiring traditional public safety employees

Activities or programs unrelated to the Emergency Management Performance Grant

New York’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is overseeing the application process with local emergency management offices, and distributing the funds on FEMA’s behalf.

