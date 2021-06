BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another sentencing has been scheduled in connection to the NXIVM sex cult that once operated in the Capital Region.

Lauren Salzman, a former high-ranking member of the group, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28. She testified against leader Keith Raniere.

She’s the daughter of NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman.

Lauren pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of Racketeering and Racketeering Conspiracy.