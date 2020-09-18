Daily positive coronavirus test percentage at 0.88% for New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the daily coronavirus numbers for the state.
On Thursday, 89,727 tests were performed across the state and 790 of those tests came back positive, for an infection rate of 0.88%. Unfortunately, ten lives were lost to COVID-19 on Thursday.
A summary of the numbers is below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 478 (-8)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 81
- Hospital Counties – 32
- Number ICU – 141 (+6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 62 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 76,036 (+74)
- Deaths – 10
- Total Deaths – 25,423
The three-day positive test percentage by region is below:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|1.0%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|1.1%
|1.2%
|1.6%
|Finger Lakes
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.4%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.4%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.6%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.8%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.1%
|1.5%
|1.2%
