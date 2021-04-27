DA: Buffalo man attempts murder twice in 2 months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in custody after prosecutors say he twice tried to kill someone. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Shyheim Rodriguez, 26, shot a man with an illegal gun at the victim’s apartment this past December.

The victim was struck in the hand, but Rodriguez’s intent was to kill the victim, prosecutors say.

About two months later, officials say Rodriguez shot the man again, striking him twice in the chest. Prosecutors say that shooting happened on Kenmore Ave. near Truesdale Rd. in the Town of Tonawanda, and like the other incident, involved an illegal weapon.