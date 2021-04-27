DA: Buffalo man attempts murder twice in 2 months

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in custody after prosecutors say he twice tried to kill someone. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Shyheim Rodriguez, 26, shot a man with an illegal gun at the victim’s apartment this past December.

The victim was struck in the hand, but Rodriguez’s intent was to kill the victim, prosecutors say.

About two months later, officials say Rodriguez shot the man again, striking him twice in the chest. Prosecutors say that shooting happened on Kenmore Ave. near Truesdale Rd. in the Town of Tonawanda, and like the other incident, involved an illegal weapon.

After the victim was struck, prosecutors say he ran to a nearby convenience store for help and was able to survive.

Rodriguez was charged was first and second-degree assault, as well as two counts each of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Currently, Rodriguez has a pending felony case involving gun and drug charges, the District’s Attorney’s office says. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted, Rodriguez could spend up to 25 years in prison. He’ll be back in court on May 21.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire