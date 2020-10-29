Customs and Border Protection sees massive increase in narcotics seizures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Buffalo Field Office saw an astounding increase in narcotics seizure in the 2020 fiscal year.

The Buffalo Field Office covers 16 ports of entry into New York. In the 2020 fiscal year, personnel from the office seized 42,015 pounds of narcotics, an increase of 968% compared to last year. One of the seizures broke a northern border record when 9,472 pounds of marijuana was seized.

The majority of the narcotics seizures involved marijuana—with 41,687 pounds of it seized by the Buffalo Field Office. To compare, just 3,456 pounds of it was taken in fiscal year 2019.

Methamphetamines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, crystal meth, and all other drugs accounted for 328 pounds of the drugs seized.

Criminal arrests were down year-to-year, with 319 people arrested in 2020, compared to 515 in 2019.

Here’s a breakdown of seizures in 2020, compared to 2019:

LATEST STORIES