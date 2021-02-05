Curfew temporarily lifted for 91 restaurants, clubs, and bars that sued NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ninety-one restaurants, clubs and bars in Erie and Monroe counties, which filed a lawsuit against the state over a 10 p.m. curfew, will be able to stay open later, for the time being.

NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo earned on Friday morning that a temporary restraining order has been issued, lifting the curfew for those who were part of the lawsuit, which names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health, and the New York State Liquor Authority as respondents.

Attorney Steve Cohen issued a statement:

“We are pleased Judge Timothy Walker lifted the 10:00 PM curfew for our clients (91 clubs, restaurants and bars) in Erie County and Monroe County. We are pleased to be working with Paul Cambria, Esq. from Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria on this case. We have different clients who are united in interest.”

“The 10 p.m. curfew is just one example of how the governor has exceeded his authority,” said Sen. Patrick Gallivan, who is also a plaintiff in the suit. “Once again, I call on my legislature colleagues to end the governor’s unilateral control and restore our system of checks and balances in state government. The judge’s decision is great news for everyone in the restaurant industry. I urge customers to support local restaurants and businesses while continuing to exercise practical health and safety procedures, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.”

A spokesperson for New York State said officials are reviewing the judge’s decision. During a coronavirus press briefing, and just minutes after the temporary restraining order was issued, Cuomo was asked if the state would lift the 10 p.m. curfew for Sunday to coincide with the football game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. He said that was not under consideration.

“We have one license, and it doesn’t distinguish between a bar and a restaurant,” Cuomo said. “If we could separate the two, then you could argue for different times at a restaurant than a bar. We don’t have that ability. It’s one license.

“The curfew is because when people tend to stay later, and they’re just drinking, then there’s more gatherings. You can’t drink and wear a mask.”