In COVID update, Cuomo says New York has third-lowest positivity rate

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremony to unveil the statue of the patron saint of immigrants, Mother Frances Cabrini, in Battery Park Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update with the latest on COVID numbers and response in the state. Cuomo says that rising cases in the colder months were expected, and continues to advise wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding gatherings, and handwashing.

Although the state is dealing with an ongoing surge of cases, Johns Hopkins says New York has the third-lowest positivity rate in the past week, trailing Vermont and Maine.

“While New York’s COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation,” Cuomo said, adding: “Local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state.”

Johns Hopkins University state positivity rankings:

  1. South Dakota: 54%
  2. Iowa: 48.3%
  3. Kansas: 41.3%
  4. Idaho: 38.6%
  5. Wyoming: 34.5%
  6. Missouri: 21%
  7. Alabama: 19.8%
  8. Montana: 18.1%
  9. Utah: 18%
  10. North Dakota: 16.1%
  11. Pennsylvania: 16%
  12. Wisconsin: 15.4%
  13. Mississippi: 14.7%
  14. Oklahoma: 14.7%
  15. Nebraska: 13.8%
  16. Minnesota: 13.5%
  17. Arizona: 12.8%
  18. Arkansas: 12.6%
  19. Oregon: 12.1%
  20. Nevada: 12%
  21. Tennessee: 11.2%
  22. Indiana: 10.9%
  23. Connecticut: 10.9%
  24. Illinois: 10.8%
  25. Colorado: 10%
  26. Texas: 9.6%
  27. New Mexico: 9.6%
  28. Michigan: 9.4%
  29. Ohio: 9.4%
  30. Kentucky: 8.1%
  31. Florida: 7.4%
  32. Georgia: 7.4.%
  33. Virginia: 7.2%
  34. Washington 6.3%
  35. North Carolina: 6.2%
  36. South Carolina: 6%
  37. Delaware: 5.7%
  38. West Virginia: 5.7%
  39. New Jersey: 5%
  40. Louisiana: 4.9%
  41. Maryland: 4.2%
  42. California: 4.1%
  43. Rhode Island: 3.9%
  44. New Hampshire: 3.5%
  45. Hawaii: 2.4%
  46. Massachusetts: 2.2%
  47. Alaska: 2.2%
  48. District of Columbia: 2.1%
  49. New York: 2.1%
  50. Maine: 2%
  51. Vermont: .6%

Cuomo says the positive test rate in all microcluster focus areas is 5.59%, and 2.56% outside of them. Within the focus areas, 22,477 test results were reported Monday, yielding 1,257 positives. Elsewhere in the state, discounting focus areas, 105,559 test results were reported with 2,708 positives:

Focus Zone10/18-10/24
% Positive		10/25-10/31
% Positive		11/1-11/7
% Positive		7-day rolling
average		11/9
% Positive
Brooklyn orange-zone4.15%4.78%3.33%3.57%3.87%
Queens yellow zone2.40%2.65%2.96%3.36%4.56%
Rockland County orange zone3.65%4.08%2.96%2.82%2.86%
Orange County yellow zone2.64%2.37%1.96%1.82%2.62%
Broome County yellow zone6.39%6.00%4.13%4.48%6.17%
Steuben County yellow zone4.42%4.99%3.21%2.56%3.94%
Chemung County orange zone8.36%5.52%6.45%5.45%6.90%
Westchester County yellow zone4.25%6.23%7.53%8.02%14.66%
Erie County yellow zone1.81%2.86%5.35%6.22%7.47%
Monroe County yellow zone1.89%2.22%4.06%4.81%4.76%
Onondaga County yellow zone2.18%2.83%4.68%5.68%8.61%
All focus areas2.89%3.16%3.97%4.48%5.59%
Statewide, including clusters1.31%1.54%1.95%2.23%3.09%
Statewide, excluding clusters1.06%1.34%1.81%1.83%2.56%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,548 (+104)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 214
  • Hospital Counties – 48
  • Number ICU – 296 (+14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 128 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 80,854 (+90)
  • Deaths – 32
  • Total Deaths – 26,005

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturdaySundayMonday
Capital Region1.1%2.0%2.9%
Central New York2.6%3.2%5.7%
Finger Lakes3.5%4.8%3.8%
Long Island2.6%3.4%3.5%
Mid-Hudson2.8%3.7%3.6%
Mohawk Valley1.1%1.9%2.2%
New York City2.2%2.5%2.4%
North Country1.7%2.2%2.2%
Southern Tier1.3%0.7%1.4%
Western New York4.8%5.3%5.7%

Of the 536,145 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal positivesNew Positive
Albany4,19297
Allegany48413
Broome4,08654
Cattaraugus6187
Cayuga56617
Chautauqua1,13618
Chemung2,15722
Chenango4724
Clinton31310
Columbia82513
Cortland6659
Delaware2559
Dutchess5,87940
Erie15,606390
Essex2182
Franklin1477
Fulton3772
Genesee51015
Greene5635
Hamilton200
Herkimer46112
Jefferson2825
Lewis1861
Livingston43224
Madison6668
Monroe9,241284
Montgomery2960
Nassau52,173278
Niagara2,46775
NYC273,5831,208
Oneida3,17756
Onondaga6,826250
Ontario84819
Orange14,55388
Orleans4533
Oswego80922
Otsego4567
Putnam2,00426
Rensselaer1,23017
Rockland19,133138
Saratoga1,56714
Schenectady1,75825
Schoharie1306
Schuyler19610
Seneca1886
St. Lawrence5018
Steuben1,24920
Suffolk51,332280
Sullivan1,92020
Tioga86418
Tompkins7125
Ulster2,67023
Warren4872
Washington3842
Wayne68913
Westchester42,696242
Wyoming26111
Yates1765

On Monday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,005:

CountyNew deaths
Allegany4
Bronx2
Broome2
Chemung1
Dutchess2
Erie6
Franklin1
Kings1
Monroe2
Nassau2
Niagara1
Onondaga3
Orleans1
Queens1
Steuben1
Sullivan1
Westchester1

