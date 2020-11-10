In COVID update, Cuomo says New York has third-lowest positivity rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update with the latest on COVID numbers and response in the state. Cuomo says that rising cases in the colder months were expected, and continues to advise wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding gatherings, and handwashing.
Although the state is dealing with an ongoing surge of cases, Johns Hopkins says New York has the third-lowest positivity rate in the past week, trailing Vermont and Maine.
“While New York’s COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation,” Cuomo said, adding: “Local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state.”
Johns Hopkins University state positivity rankings:
- South Dakota: 54%
- Iowa: 48.3%
- Kansas: 41.3%
- Idaho: 38.6%
- Wyoming: 34.5%
- Missouri: 21%
- Alabama: 19.8%
- Montana: 18.1%
- Utah: 18%
- North Dakota: 16.1%
- Pennsylvania: 16%
- Wisconsin: 15.4%
- Mississippi: 14.7%
- Oklahoma: 14.7%
- Nebraska: 13.8%
- Minnesota: 13.5%
- Arizona: 12.8%
- Arkansas: 12.6%
- Oregon: 12.1%
- Nevada: 12%
- Tennessee: 11.2%
- Indiana: 10.9%
- Connecticut: 10.9%
- Illinois: 10.8%
- Colorado: 10%
- Texas: 9.6%
- New Mexico: 9.6%
- Michigan: 9.4%
- Ohio: 9.4%
- Kentucky: 8.1%
- Florida: 7.4%
- Georgia: 7.4.%
- Virginia: 7.2%
- Washington 6.3%
- North Carolina: 6.2%
- South Carolina: 6%
- Delaware: 5.7%
- West Virginia: 5.7%
- New Jersey: 5%
- Louisiana: 4.9%
- Maryland: 4.2%
- California: 4.1%
- Rhode Island: 3.9%
- New Hampshire: 3.5%
- Hawaii: 2.4%
- Massachusetts: 2.2%
- Alaska: 2.2%
- District of Columbia: 2.1%
- New York: 2.1%
- Maine: 2%
- Vermont: .6%
Cuomo says the positive test rate in all microcluster focus areas is 5.59%, and 2.56% outside of them. Within the focus areas, 22,477 test results were reported Monday, yielding 1,257 positives. Elsewhere in the state, discounting focus areas, 105,559 test results were reported with 2,708 positives:
|Focus Zone
|10/18-10/24
% Positive
|10/25-10/31
% Positive
|11/1-11/7
% Positive
|7-day rolling
average
|11/9
% Positive
|Brooklyn orange-zone
|4.15%
|4.78%
|3.33%
|3.57%
|3.87%
|Queens yellow zone
|2.40%
|2.65%
|2.96%
|3.36%
|4.56%
|Rockland County orange zone
|3.65%
|4.08%
|2.96%
|2.82%
|2.86%
|Orange County yellow zone
|2.64%
|2.37%
|1.96%
|1.82%
|2.62%
|Broome County yellow zone
|6.39%
|6.00%
|4.13%
|4.48%
|6.17%
|Steuben County yellow zone
|4.42%
|4.99%
|3.21%
|2.56%
|3.94%
|Chemung County orange zone
|8.36%
|5.52%
|6.45%
|5.45%
|6.90%
|Westchester County yellow zone
|4.25%
|6.23%
|7.53%
|8.02%
|14.66%
|Erie County yellow zone
|1.81%
|2.86%
|5.35%
|6.22%
|7.47%
|Monroe County yellow zone
|1.89%
|2.22%
|4.06%
|4.81%
|4.76%
|Onondaga County yellow zone
|2.18%
|2.83%
|4.68%
|5.68%
|8.61%
|All focus areas
|2.89%
|3.16%
|3.97%
|4.48%
|5.59%
|Statewide, including clusters
|1.31%
|1.54%
|1.95%
|2.23%
|3.09%
|Statewide, excluding clusters
|1.06%
|1.34%
|1.81%
|1.83%
|2.56%
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,548 (+104)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 214
- Hospital Counties – 48
- Number ICU – 296 (+14)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 128 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 80,854 (+90)
- Deaths – 32
- Total Deaths – 26,005
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|2.0%
|2.9%
|Central New York
|2.6%
|3.2%
|5.7%
|Finger Lakes
|3.5%
|4.8%
|3.8%
|Long Island
|2.6%
|3.4%
|3.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.8%
|3.7%
|3.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.1%
|1.9%
|2.2%
|New York City
|2.2%
|2.5%
|2.4%
|North Country
|1.7%
|2.2%
|2.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.3%
|0.7%
|1.4%
|Western New York
|4.8%
|5.3%
|5.7%
Of the 536,145 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total positives
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,192
|97
|Allegany
|484
|13
|Broome
|4,086
|54
|Cattaraugus
|618
|7
|Cayuga
|566
|17
|Chautauqua
|1,136
|18
|Chemung
|2,157
|22
|Chenango
|472
|4
|Clinton
|313
|10
|Columbia
|825
|13
|Cortland
|665
|9
|Delaware
|255
|9
|Dutchess
|5,879
|40
|Erie
|15,606
|390
|Essex
|218
|2
|Franklin
|147
|7
|Fulton
|377
|2
|Genesee
|510
|15
|Greene
|563
|5
|Hamilton
|20
|0
|Herkimer
|461
|12
|Jefferson
|282
|5
|Lewis
|186
|1
|Livingston
|432
|24
|Madison
|666
|8
|Monroe
|9,241
|284
|Montgomery
|296
|0
|Nassau
|52,173
|278
|Niagara
|2,467
|75
|NYC
|273,583
|1,208
|Oneida
|3,177
|56
|Onondaga
|6,826
|250
|Ontario
|848
|19
|Orange
|14,553
|88
|Orleans
|453
|3
|Oswego
|809
|22
|Otsego
|456
|7
|Putnam
|2,004
|26
|Rensselaer
|1,230
|17
|Rockland
|19,133
|138
|Saratoga
|1,567
|14
|Schenectady
|1,758
|25
|Schoharie
|130
|6
|Schuyler
|196
|10
|Seneca
|188
|6
|St. Lawrence
|501
|8
|Steuben
|1,249
|20
|Suffolk
|51,332
|280
|Sullivan
|1,920
|20
|Tioga
|864
|18
|Tompkins
|712
|5
|Ulster
|2,670
|23
|Warren
|487
|2
|Washington
|384
|2
|Wayne
|689
|13
|Westchester
|42,696
|242
|Wyoming
|261
|11
|Yates
|176
|5
On Monday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,005:
|County
|New deaths
|Allegany
|4
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|6
|Franklin
|1
|Kings
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|3
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|1
