In COVID update, Cuomo says New York has third-lowest positivity rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update with the latest on COVID numbers and response in the state. Cuomo says that rising cases in the colder months were expected, and continues to advise wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding gatherings, and handwashing.

Although the state is dealing with an ongoing surge of cases, Johns Hopkins says New York has the third-lowest positivity rate in the past week, trailing Vermont and Maine.

“While New York’s COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation,” Cuomo said, adding: “Local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state.”

Johns Hopkins University state positivity rankings:

South Dakota: 54% Iowa: 48.3% Kansas: 41.3% Idaho: 38.6% Wyoming: 34.5% Missouri: 21% Alabama: 19.8% Montana: 18.1% Utah: 18% North Dakota: 16.1% Pennsylvania: 16% Wisconsin: 15.4% Mississippi: 14.7% Oklahoma: 14.7% Nebraska: 13.8% Minnesota: 13.5% Arizona: 12.8% Arkansas: 12.6% Oregon: 12.1% Nevada: 12% Tennessee: 11.2% Indiana: 10.9% Connecticut: 10.9% Illinois: 10.8% Colorado: 10% Texas: 9.6% New Mexico: 9.6% Michigan: 9.4% Ohio: 9.4% Kentucky: 8.1% Florida: 7.4% Georgia: 7.4.% Virginia: 7.2% Washington 6.3% North Carolina: 6.2% South Carolina: 6% Delaware: 5.7% West Virginia: 5.7% New Jersey: 5% Louisiana: 4.9% Maryland: 4.2% California: 4.1% Rhode Island: 3.9% New Hampshire: 3.5% Hawaii: 2.4% Massachusetts: 2.2% Alaska: 2.2% District of Columbia: 2.1% New York: 2.1% Maine: 2% Vermont: .6%

Cuomo says the positive test rate in all microcluster focus areas is 5.59%, and 2.56% outside of them. Within the focus areas, 22,477 test results were reported Monday, yielding 1,257 positives. Elsewhere in the state, discounting focus areas, 105,559 test results were reported with 2,708 positives:

Focus Zone 10/18-10/24

% Positive 10/25-10/31

% Positive 11/1-11/7

% Positive 7-day rolling

average 11/9

% Positive Brooklyn orange-zone 4.15% 4.78% 3.33% 3.57% 3.87% Queens yellow zone 2.40% 2.65% 2.96% 3.36% 4.56% Rockland County orange zone 3.65% 4.08% 2.96% 2.82% 2.86% Orange County yellow zone 2.64% 2.37% 1.96% 1.82% 2.62% Broome County yellow zone 6.39% 6.00% 4.13% 4.48% 6.17% Steuben County yellow zone 4.42% 4.99% 3.21% 2.56% 3.94% Chemung County orange zone 8.36% 5.52% 6.45% 5.45% 6.90% Westchester County yellow zone 4.25% 6.23% 7.53% 8.02% 14.66% Erie County yellow zone 1.81% 2.86% 5.35% 6.22% 7.47% Monroe County yellow zone 1.89% 2.22% 4.06% 4.81% 4.76% Onondaga County yellow zone 2.18% 2.83% 4.68% 5.68% 8.61% All focus areas 2.89% 3.16% 3.97% 4.48% 5.59% Statewide, including clusters 1.31% 1.54% 1.95% 2.23% 3.09% Statewide, excluding clusters 1.06% 1.34% 1.81% 1.83% 2.56%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,548 (+104)

– 1,548 (+104) Patients Newly Admitted – 214

– 214 Hospital Counties – 48

– 48 Number ICU – 296 (+14)

– 296 (+14) Number ICU with Intubation – 128 (+3)

– 128 (+3) Total Discharges – 80,854 (+90)

– 80,854 (+90) Deaths – 32

– 32 Total Deaths – 26,005

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday Sunday Monday Capital Region 1.1% 2.0% 2.9% Central New York 2.6% 3.2% 5.7% Finger Lakes 3.5% 4.8% 3.8% Long Island 2.6% 3.4% 3.5% Mid-Hudson 2.8% 3.7% 3.6% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.9% 2.2% New York City 2.2% 2.5% 2.4% North Country 1.7% 2.2% 2.2% Southern Tier 1.3% 0.7% 1.4% Western New York 4.8% 5.3% 5.7%

Of the 536,145 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total positives New Positive Albany 4,192 97 Allegany 484 13 Broome 4,086 54 Cattaraugus 618 7 Cayuga 566 17 Chautauqua 1,136 18 Chemung 2,157 22 Chenango 472 4 Clinton 313 10 Columbia 825 13 Cortland 665 9 Delaware 255 9 Dutchess 5,879 40 Erie 15,606 390 Essex 218 2 Franklin 147 7 Fulton 377 2 Genesee 510 15 Greene 563 5 Hamilton 20 0 Herkimer 461 12 Jefferson 282 5 Lewis 186 1 Livingston 432 24 Madison 666 8 Monroe 9,241 284 Montgomery 296 0 Nassau 52,173 278 Niagara 2,467 75 NYC 273,583 1,208 Oneida 3,177 56 Onondaga 6,826 250 Ontario 848 19 Orange 14,553 88 Orleans 453 3 Oswego 809 22 Otsego 456 7 Putnam 2,004 26 Rensselaer 1,230 17 Rockland 19,133 138 Saratoga 1,567 14 Schenectady 1,758 25 Schoharie 130 6 Schuyler 196 10 Seneca 188 6 St. Lawrence 501 8 Steuben 1,249 20 Suffolk 51,332 280 Sullivan 1,920 20 Tioga 864 18 Tompkins 712 5 Ulster 2,670 23 Warren 487 2 Washington 384 2 Wayne 689 13 Westchester 42,696 242 Wyoming 261 11 Yates 176 5

On Monday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,005:

County New deaths Allegany 4 Bronx 2 Broome 2 Chemung 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 6 Franklin 1 Kings 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Onondaga 3 Orleans 1 Queens 1 Steuben 1 Sullivan 1 Westchester 1

