Cuomo’s book on COVID-19 leadership now available

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” is now available online and at select book stores nationwide.

The book details the early stages of the pandemic, when New York was the coronavirus epicenter in the U.S. To date, the virus has killed more New Yorkers than residents of any other state in the nation.

“Taking readers beyond the candid daily briefings that became must-see TV across the globe, and providing a dramatic, day-by-day account of the catastrophe as it unfolded, ‘American Crisis‘ presents the intimate and inspiring thoughts of a leader at an unprecedented historical moment,” the post on Amazon says.

This isn’t the governor’s first time writing a book. In 2014 he published a memoir, “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life.”

Republicans criticized the governor’s book well before it was published.

“Cuomo forced our nursing homes to take in COVID-infected patients, exposing our most vulnerable population to the virus that resulted in over 6,600 deaths that have been counted, but in all likelihood over 12,000 deaths,” said New York State Republican Committee Chairman in an August press release. “And as Governor Cuomo spreads his lies in an effort to make it in the national spotlight, he announced he is writing a book. What leader takes the time during a crisis to pen their own memoir on their great leadership?”

