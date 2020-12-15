Cuomo warns of another shutdown if hospitalizations keep growing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said statewide hospitalizations rates are worrisome. He said that if things don’t change, he anticipates 11,000 people across the state could be hospitalized next month.

Cuomo says people are concerned over keeping their salons or gyms operating at 25% capacity but the focus should be elsewhere.

“That is not the real problem. That is not what you should worry about, what you should worry about is shutdown, because if we do not change the trajectory we could very well be headed to shutdown and shutdown is something to worry about,” Cuomo said.

A shutdown would be all non-essential businesses and services and will happen if an increase in cases and hospitalizations in any region shows that hospital capacity would reach 90% in three weeks.