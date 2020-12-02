Cuomo: Vaccine distribution will be ‘greatest governmental undertaking’ since start of pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Tuesday, Western New York still had the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the whole state at 7.2%. Overall, the state’s positivity rate was 4.96%, microcluster zones included. For those zones only, it’s 6.2%.

On Monday, 66 New Yorkers died as a result of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning. As of that day, 3,774 people were hospitalized.

The statistics of COVID-19 aren’t expected to slow down before the year is over. Amidst the holiday season, Gov. Cuomo predicts that numbers will keep going up as long as people are gathering together.

Come mid-January, he believes New York will see a stabilization in the numbers since the major holidays will be over. The governor says the vaccination process will be “the greatest governmental undertaking” since the start of the pandemic, noting it will be an expensive process that hasn’t received nearly enough federal help.

Although a vaccine is expected to be released in the coming weeks, it will be months before it’s available to the critical masses. The state’s vaccine distribution plan will be based on fairness, equity, and safety, Cuomo says.

According to Cuomo, the death rate due to COVID-19 has been twice as high in predominantly Black communities. The governor says he wants to make sure minority communities receive the vaccine fairly.

An obstacle that the governor sees is related to data sharing between states and federal government. According to a vaccination process outlined by the federal government, states would have to sign a data-sharing agreement.

In that agreement, states would have to tell the federal government who has been vaccinated. States would identify recipients using social security, driver’s license or passport numbers — all items which can indicate citizenship.

Cuomo says this could lead to information about undocumented immigrants reaching Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Because of this, Cuomo believes it may be tougher to get people who are in the U.S. illegally vaccinated.

Here is the text of a letter Cuomo sent to Department for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar: