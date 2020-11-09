Cuomo updates state on developing COVID microclusters

2020 electron microscope image of COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On a call with the press on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced updates to the microcluster focus zones in New York. Although the Brooklyn red zone has been downgraded to orange, new yellow zones have sprung up in Erie, Monroe, and Onondaga Counties.

“COVID is surging across the country and the globe, and we expect the rates will continue to go up through the fall and into the winter,” Cuomo said. “The long-term prognosis is: Get a vaccine as quickly as possible, and administer the vaccine as quickly, fairly, and equitably as possible. In the meantime, we manage the increase by doing more testing and targeted restrictions where necessary, and being more aggressive on enforcement.”

Three of upstate’s biggest cities—Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse—fall within the new focus areas.

“I know people are tired,” Cuomo said. “COVID fatigue is real. But the virus isn’t tired. The red, orange and yellow zones are our way of saying the virus is making headway and we’re going to increase restrictions and we’re going to increase enforcement. When we see a small increase, we attack that small increase, and the numbers show it works.”

Positive testing rates within all focus areas under the microcluster strategy is 4.32%; outside the focus zone areas, it’s 2.69%. Within the focus areas, 8,899 test results were reported Sunday, with 384 positives. Not counting focus areas, 102,517 test results were reported with 2,760 positives:

Focus Zone10/18-10/24
% Positive		10/25-10/31
% Positive		11/1-11/7
% Positive		7-day rolling average11/7
% Positive		11/8
% Positive
Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills
Queens yellow zone		2.40%2.65%2.96%3.12%3.73%4.14%
Rockland County red zone3.65%4.08%2.96%2.77%2.43%2.20%
Orange County yellow zone2.64%2.37%1.96%1.74%1.47%0.74%
Broome County yellow zone6.39%6.00%4.13%4.24%3.05%7.27%
Steuben County yellow zone4.42%4.99%3.21%2.77%2.44%0.88%
Chemung County orange zone8.36%5.52%6.45%5.62%2.95%2.11%
Westchester County yellow zone4.25%6.23%7.53%7.57%8.33%8.09%
All focus areas3.58%3.57%3.43%3.47%3.72%4.32%
Statewide, including clusters1.31%1.54%1.95%2.07%2.35%2.82%
Statewide, excluding clusters1.06%1.34%1.81%1.94%2.23%2.69%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,444 (+48)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 185
  • Hospital Counties – 47
  • Number ICU – 282 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 125 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 80,764 (+118)
  • Deaths – 26
  • Total Deaths – 25,973

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFridaySaturdaySunday
Capital Region1.7%1.1%2.0%
Central New York2.6%2.6%3.2%
Finger Lakes3.2%3.5%4.8%
Long Island2.5%2.6%3.4%
Mid-Hudson2.5%2.8%3.7%
Mohawk Valley1.5%1.1%1.9%
New York City1.8%2.2%2.5%
North Country1.6%1.7%2.2%
Southern Tier1.2%1.3%0.7%
Western New York4.3%4.8%5.3%

Of the 532,180 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,09546
Allegany4712
Broome4,03229
Cattaraugus6116
Cayuga54916
Chautauqua1,1184
Chemung2,1359
Chenango4688
Clinton3032
Columbia81211
Cortland6569
Delaware2468
Dutchess5,83949
Erie15,216228
Essex2160
Franklin1404
Fulton3752
Genesee49517
Greene5583
Hamilton201
Herkimer4492
Jefferson2779
Lewis1855
Livingston4082
Madison6586
Monroe8,957133
Montgomery2960
Nassau51,895213
Niagara2,39238
NYC272,3751,156
Oneida3,12139
Onondaga6,57685
Ontario8297
Orange14,46596
Orleans4508
Oswego78729
Otsego4495
Putnam1,97830
Rensselaer1,21315
Rockland18,99585
Saratoga1,55312
Schenectady1,73317
Schoharie1242
Schuyler1863
Seneca1826
St. Lawrence49313
Steuben1,2294
Suffolk51,052324
Sullivan1,9006
Tioga84610
Tompkins7075
Ulster2,64721
Warren4852
Washington3822
Wayne67613
Westchester42,454275
Wyoming2504
Yates1718

Sunday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,973. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Erie3
Kings3
Manhattan1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Orange2
Queens4
Rockland1
Tioga3
Wayne2
Westchester2

