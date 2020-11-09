Cuomo updates state on developing COVID microclusters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On a call with the press on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced updates to the microcluster focus zones in New York. Although the Brooklyn red zone has been downgraded to orange, new yellow zones have sprung up in Erie, Monroe, and Onondaga Counties.
“COVID is surging across the country and the globe, and we expect the rates will continue to go up through the fall and into the winter,” Cuomo said. “The long-term prognosis is: Get a vaccine as quickly as possible, and administer the vaccine as quickly, fairly, and equitably as possible. In the meantime, we manage the increase by doing more testing and targeted restrictions where necessary, and being more aggressive on enforcement.”
Three of upstate’s biggest cities—Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse—fall within the new focus areas.
“I know people are tired,” Cuomo said. “COVID fatigue is real. But the virus isn’t tired. The red, orange and yellow zones are our way of saying the virus is making headway and we’re going to increase restrictions and we’re going to increase enforcement. When we see a small increase, we attack that small increase, and the numbers show it works.”
Positive testing rates within all focus areas under the microcluster strategy is 4.32%; outside the focus zone areas, it’s 2.69%. Within the focus areas, 8,899 test results were reported Sunday, with 384 positives. Not counting focus areas, 102,517 test results were reported with 2,760 positives:
|Focus Zone
|10/18-10/24
% Positive
|10/25-10/31
% Positive
|11/1-11/7
% Positive
|7-day rolling average
|11/7
% Positive
|11/8
% Positive
|Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills
Queens yellow zone
|2.40%
|2.65%
|2.96%
|3.12%
|3.73%
|4.14%
|Rockland County red zone
|3.65%
|4.08%
|2.96%
|2.77%
|2.43%
|2.20%
|Orange County yellow zone
|2.64%
|2.37%
|1.96%
|1.74%
|1.47%
|0.74%
|Broome County yellow zone
|6.39%
|6.00%
|4.13%
|4.24%
|3.05%
|7.27%
|Steuben County yellow zone
|4.42%
|4.99%
|3.21%
|2.77%
|2.44%
|0.88%
|Chemung County orange zone
|8.36%
|5.52%
|6.45%
|5.62%
|2.95%
|2.11%
|Westchester County yellow zone
|4.25%
|6.23%
|7.53%
|7.57%
|8.33%
|8.09%
|All focus areas
|3.58%
|3.57%
|3.43%
|3.47%
|3.72%
|4.32%
|Statewide, including clusters
|1.31%
|1.54%
|1.95%
|2.07%
|2.35%
|2.82%
|Statewide, excluding clusters
|1.06%
|1.34%
|1.81%
|1.94%
|2.23%
|2.69%
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,444 (+48)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 185
- Hospital Counties – 47
- Number ICU – 282 (-13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 125 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 80,764 (+118)
- Deaths – 26
- Total Deaths – 25,973
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Capital Region
|1.7%
|1.1%
|2.0%
|Central New York
|2.6%
|2.6%
|3.2%
|Finger Lakes
|3.2%
|3.5%
|4.8%
|Long Island
|2.5%
|2.6%
|3.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.5%
|2.8%
|3.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.5%
|1.1%
|1.9%
|New York City
|1.8%
|2.2%
|2.5%
|North Country
|1.6%
|1.7%
|2.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.2%
|1.3%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|4.3%
|4.8%
|5.3%
Of the 532,180 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,095
|46
|Allegany
|471
|2
|Broome
|4,032
|29
|Cattaraugus
|611
|6
|Cayuga
|549
|16
|Chautauqua
|1,118
|4
|Chemung
|2,135
|9
|Chenango
|468
|8
|Clinton
|303
|2
|Columbia
|812
|11
|Cortland
|656
|9
|Delaware
|246
|8
|Dutchess
|5,839
|49
|Erie
|15,216
|228
|Essex
|216
|0
|Franklin
|140
|4
|Fulton
|375
|2
|Genesee
|495
|17
|Greene
|558
|3
|Hamilton
|20
|1
|Herkimer
|449
|2
|Jefferson
|277
|9
|Lewis
|185
|5
|Livingston
|408
|2
|Madison
|658
|6
|Monroe
|8,957
|133
|Montgomery
|296
|0
|Nassau
|51,895
|213
|Niagara
|2,392
|38
|NYC
|272,375
|1,156
|Oneida
|3,121
|39
|Onondaga
|6,576
|85
|Ontario
|829
|7
|Orange
|14,465
|96
|Orleans
|450
|8
|Oswego
|787
|29
|Otsego
|449
|5
|Putnam
|1,978
|30
|Rensselaer
|1,213
|15
|Rockland
|18,995
|85
|Saratoga
|1,553
|12
|Schenectady
|1,733
|17
|Schoharie
|124
|2
|Schuyler
|186
|3
|Seneca
|182
|6
|St. Lawrence
|493
|13
|Steuben
|1,229
|4
|Suffolk
|51,052
|324
|Sullivan
|1,900
|6
|Tioga
|846
|10
|Tompkins
|707
|5
|Ulster
|2,647
|21
|Warren
|485
|2
|Washington
|382
|2
|Wayne
|676
|13
|Westchester
|42,454
|275
|Wyoming
|250
|4
|Yates
|171
|8
Sunday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,973. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|4
|Rockland
|1
|Tioga
|3
|Wayne
|2
|Westchester
|2
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus in prison creates 16 cases, problems for Washington County
- Cohoes-Waterford Elks hosts Veterans Appreciation Takeout Dinner
- Changes at Augusta National make for quiet 2020 Masters Tournament
- COVID-19 relief negotiations resume as Senate returns
- Georgia secretary of state responds to call for resignation