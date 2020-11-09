Cuomo updates state on developing COVID microclusters

2020 electron microscope image of COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On a call with the press on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced updates to the microcluster focus zones in New York. Although the Brooklyn red zone has been downgraded to orange, new yellow zones have sprung up in Erie, Monroe, and Onondaga Counties.

“COVID is surging across the country and the globe, and we expect the rates will continue to go up through the fall and into the winter,” Cuomo said. “The long-term prognosis is: Get a vaccine as quickly as possible, and administer the vaccine as quickly, fairly, and equitably as possible. In the meantime, we manage the increase by doing more testing and targeted restrictions where necessary, and being more aggressive on enforcement.”

Three of upstate’s biggest cities—Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse—fall within the new focus areas.

“I know people are tired,” Cuomo said. “COVID fatigue is real. But the virus isn’t tired. The red, orange and yellow zones are our way of saying the virus is making headway and we’re going to increase restrictions and we’re going to increase enforcement. When we see a small increase, we attack that small increase, and the numbers show it works.”

Positive testing rates within all focus areas under the microcluster strategy is 4.32%; outside the focus zone areas, it’s 2.69%. Within the focus areas, 8,899 test results were reported Sunday, with 384 positives. Not counting focus areas, 102,517 test results were reported with 2,760 positives:

Focus Zone 10/18-10/24

% Positive 10/25-10/31

% Positive 11/1-11/7

% Positive 7-day rolling average 11/7

% Positive 11/8

% Positive Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills

Queens yellow zone 2.40% 2.65% 2.96% 3.12% 3.73% 4.14% Rockland County red zone 3.65% 4.08% 2.96% 2.77% 2.43% 2.20% Orange County yellow zone 2.64% 2.37% 1.96% 1.74% 1.47% 0.74% Broome County yellow zone 6.39% 6.00% 4.13% 4.24% 3.05% 7.27% Steuben County yellow zone 4.42% 4.99% 3.21% 2.77% 2.44% 0.88% Chemung County orange zone 8.36% 5.52% 6.45% 5.62% 2.95% 2.11% Westchester County yellow zone 4.25% 6.23% 7.53% 7.57% 8.33% 8.09% All focus areas 3.58% 3.57% 3.43% 3.47% 3.72% 4.32% Statewide, including clusters 1.31% 1.54% 1.95% 2.07% 2.35% 2.82% Statewide, excluding clusters 1.06% 1.34% 1.81% 1.94% 2.23% 2.69%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,444 (+48)

– 1,444 (+48) Patients Newly Admitted – 185

– 185 Hospital Counties – 47

– 47 Number ICU – 282 (-13)

– 282 (-13) Number ICU with Intubation – 125 (-6)

– 125 (-6) Total Discharges – 80,764 (+118)

– 80,764 (+118) Deaths – 26

– 26 Total Deaths – 25,973

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday Saturday Sunday Capital Region 1.7% 1.1% 2.0% Central New York 2.6% 2.6% 3.2% Finger Lakes 3.2% 3.5% 4.8% Long Island 2.5% 2.6% 3.4% Mid-Hudson 2.5% 2.8% 3.7% Mohawk Valley 1.5% 1.1% 1.9% New York City 1.8% 2.2% 2.5% North Country 1.6% 1.7% 2.2% Southern Tier 1.2% 1.3% 0.7% Western New York 4.3% 4.8% 5.3%

Of the 532,180 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,095 46 Allegany 471 2 Broome 4,032 29 Cattaraugus 611 6 Cayuga 549 16 Chautauqua 1,118 4 Chemung 2,135 9 Chenango 468 8 Clinton 303 2 Columbia 812 11 Cortland 656 9 Delaware 246 8 Dutchess 5,839 49 Erie 15,216 228 Essex 216 0 Franklin 140 4 Fulton 375 2 Genesee 495 17 Greene 558 3 Hamilton 20 1 Herkimer 449 2 Jefferson 277 9 Lewis 185 5 Livingston 408 2 Madison 658 6 Monroe 8,957 133 Montgomery 296 0 Nassau 51,895 213 Niagara 2,392 38 NYC 272,375 1,156 Oneida 3,121 39 Onondaga 6,576 85 Ontario 829 7 Orange 14,465 96 Orleans 450 8 Oswego 787 29 Otsego 449 5 Putnam 1,978 30 Rensselaer 1,213 15 Rockland 18,995 85 Saratoga 1,553 12 Schenectady 1,733 17 Schoharie 124 2 Schuyler 186 3 Seneca 182 6 St. Lawrence 493 13 Steuben 1,229 4 Suffolk 51,052 324 Sullivan 1,900 6 Tioga 846 10 Tompkins 707 5 Ulster 2,647 21 Warren 485 2 Washington 382 2 Wayne 676 13 Westchester 42,454 275 Wyoming 250 4 Yates 171 8

Sunday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,973. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 3 Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 2 Queens 4 Rockland 1 Tioga 3 Wayne 2 Westchester 2

