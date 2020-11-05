Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every expert told us, come the fall, cases would go up, and that’s what’s happening around the country and the globe,” Cuomo said. “We got ready here in New York: we have our micro-cluster strategy and we have our additional testing. That’s why we have the third-lowest positivity rate in the country. But COVID fatigue is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and in other communities across the state, so it is more important than ever that we be vigilant. Wear masks, wash your hands, adhere to social distancing rules, and enforce the public health guidelines that are there to save lives.”
The governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s microcluster strategy is 3.04%, and outside the focus zone areas are 1.70%.
Within the focus areas, 19,814 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 602 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 141,205 test results were reported, yielding 2,395 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current seven-day rolling average, and the last two weeks is below:
|Focus Zone
|10/4-10/10
% Positive
|10/11-10/17
% Positive
|10/18-10/24
% Positive
|10/25-10/31
% Positive
|7-Day Rolling Average
|11/3
% Positive
|11/4
% Positive
|Brooklyn red zone
|5.86%
|5.29%
|4.44%
|4.14%
|3.17%
|2.19%
|2.96%
|Brooklyn yellow zone
|1.36%
|1.93%
|2.38%
|2.68%
|2.59%
|2.62%
|3.06%
|Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills
Queens yellow zone
|2.27%
|2.03%
|2.40%
|2.68%
|2.57%
|2.53%
|2.68%
|Far Rockaway
Queens yellow zone
|2.71%
|2.70%
|2.00%
|2.16%
|2.08%
|2.84%
|1.63%
|Rockland County red zone
|9.77%
|4.54%
|3.65%
|4.33%
|3.82%
|3.43%
|3.81%
|Orange County orange zone
|12.41%
|4.62%
|2.64%
|2.57%
|2.29%
|0.88%
|0.75%
|Broome County yellow zone
|3.63%
|4.05%
|6.39%
|4.25%
|3.94%
|5.68%
|3.47%
|Steuben County yellow zone
|7.82%
|7.52%
|4.42%
|4.50%
|4.67%
|2.86%
|3.68%
|Chemung County orange zone
|6.49%
|7.12%
|8.36%
|6.10%
|5.70%
|4.51%
|6.64%
|All focus areas
|3.18%
|3.00%
|3.27%
|3.23%
|2.93%
|2.69%
|3.04%
|Statewide, including focus areas
|1.18%
|1.16%
|1.31%
|1.54%
|1.64%
|1.59%
|1.86%
|Statewide, excluding focus areas
|1.01%
|1.06%
|1.06%
|1.34%
|1.48%
|1.42%
|1.70%
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization: 1,277 (+24)
- Patients Newly Admitted: 164
- Hospital Counties: 46
- Number ICU: 268 (-16)
- Number ICU with Intubation: 128 (-1)
- Total Discharges: 80,225 (+116)
- Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 25,892
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Central New York
|2.5%
|2.7%
|2.1%
|Finger Lakes
|2.3%
|2.9%
|3.7%
|Long Island
|1.8%
|1.1%
|2.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.4%
|2.5%
|2.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.6%
|0.6%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.5%
|1.3%
|1.6%
|North Country
|1.7%
|1.9%
|0.6%
|Southern Tier
|1.2%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|3.0%
|3.4%
|3.3%
Of the 518,812 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total positive
|New positives
|Albany
|3,877
|32
|Allegany
|389
|10
|Broome
|3,884
|49
|Cattaraugus
|582
|14
|Cayuga
|486
|12
|Chautauqua
|1,081
|30
|Chemung
|1,996
|48
|Chenango
|443
|11
|Clinton
|288
|6
|Columbia
|774
|11
|Cortland
|613
|9
|Delaware
|213
|8
|Dutchess
|5,669
|27
|Erie
|14,123
|215
|Essex
|212
|2
|Franklin
|105
|9
|Fulton
|370
|1
|Genesee
|441
|13
|Greene
|523
|0
|Hamilton
|19
|0
|Herkimer
|424
|6
|Jefferson
|249
|8
|Lewis
|167
|2
|Livingston
|375
|7
|Madison
|616
|7
|Monroe
|8,237
|212
|Montgomery
|283
|0
|Nassau
|50,918
|216
|Niagara
|2,231
|40
|NYC
|267,460
|1,067
|Oneida
|2,946
|29
|Onondaga
|6,122
|121
|Ontario
|758
|13
|Orange
|14,135
|80
|Orleans
|422
|1
|Oswego
|689
|11
|Otsego
|437
|4
|Putnam
|1,896
|13
|Rensselaer
|1,161
|19
|Rockland
|18,683
|102
|Saratoga
|1,482
|24
|Schenectady
|1,666
|16
|Schoharie
|119
|2
|Schuyler
|166
|2
|Seneca
|163
|8
|St. Lawrence
|449
|7
|Steuben
|1,159
|14
|Suffolk
|50,033
|179
|Sullivan
|1,862
|10
|Tioga
|775
|25
|Tompkins
|675
|11
|Ulster
|2,588
|13
|Warren
|474
|3
|Washington
|361
|3
|Wayne
|622
|20
|Westchester
|41,542
|182
|Wyoming
|226
|7
|Yates
|153
|6
On Wednesday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York, bringing the total to 25,892. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|8
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|Westchester
|1
