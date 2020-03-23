Cuomo tours first FEMA hospital at Javits Center

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Following the Governor’s morning update on Monday, he went to the Javits Center in New York City for a tour of the newly constructed temporary FEMA hospital.

The temporary hospital is the first of four coming to New York State. It will hold 1,000 beds and is expected to open next week. New supplies, including N95 masks, gloves, gowns and face shields were delivered, and more are on the way.

Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the federal government for more action.

“When it comes to securing medical equipment, ventilators, masks, gloves, they are in a much better position to do it,” he said. “They legally have a tool called the Federal Defense Production Act. Use it. Have the materials made. To have states competing with other states to find these equipment, frankly, bidding against other states, driving the price up,” he said.

Cuomo also announced on Monday that the federal government has agreed to cover 100 percent of the cost for the National Guard deployment in New York.

