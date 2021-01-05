Cuomo threatens fines for hospitals over slow vaccine distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (WFFF) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants hospitals to step up and administer vaccines faster. In fact, during Monday’s COVID briefing, the governor said hospitals who do not distribute all of their doses by the end of this week could face fines.

In the Capital Region, Cuomo listed Samaritan Hospital for being one of the worst performing in the state, having vaccinated only 15% of staff.

“Any provider that does not use the vaccine could be fined up to $100,000,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Going forward, they have to use the allocation within seven days.”

In addition to a fine, Cuomo adds that those hospitals would also be removed from future vaccine distributions and their allotments will go elsewhere.

“If there are hospitals that are better at doing that, then they should be doing that,” he said. “If you can’t do that within seven days, just raise your hand and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and we’ll go to other hospitals.”

About half of nursing home residents in the Empire State have received the first dose. Cuomo says reaching 100% will be priority the next two weeks.