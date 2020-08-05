Cuomo takes over governors group as virus batters states

New York News
Cuomo removing a NY Tough mask

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he holds a news conference in Tarrytown, New York June 15, 2020. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — On Wednesday, the National Governors Association Summer Meeting will be held virtually and streamed online at 2:30 p.m. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to take over as Chair of the group representing the nation’s governors, which has played a pivotal role in communicating with the Trump administration about state needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

As head of the bipartisan National Governors Association, Cuomo will have to walk a fine line between his naturally combative style and a more deferential approach to the White House favored by Republicans.

As perhaps the nation’s most recognizable governor, Cuomo’s elevated profile could help the governors association become more influential as it lobbies for increased aid for the states.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be stepping down as chairman, allowing Cuomo to take the reins of the group. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will take over as vice-chair.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Hogan is scheduled to discuss lessons from his yearlong Chair’s Initiative, “Infrastructure: Foundation for Success,” which has spotlighted best practices to advance the “repair, enhancement and modernization of infrastructure through innovative fixes to bottlenecks, creative partnerships with private investors, streamlined project review, smarter technologies, and improved cyber-defenses.”

Cuomo is scheduled to outline his priorities and Chair’s Initiative.

