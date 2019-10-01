Cuomo says ‘sooner rather than later’ is time frame to fill seat left vacant by Collins’ resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Chris Collins’ resignation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo alluded Tuesday to calling a special election in New York’s 27th Congressional District rather than waiting until 2020.

Cuomo speaks to WAMC’s Alan Chartrock

“2020 is a long time away, and Western New York deserves a seat. We have a lot going on in Western New York, a lot of good things going on,” Cuomo said Tuesday morning on WAMC.

“Western New York deserves representation so I would be inclined to fill the vacancy sooner than later,” Cuomo also said. He said he’d need to review exactly what the requirements are.

Cuomo was sent a resignation letter by Collins, as was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The letter was read on the House floor Tuesday morning, making the resignation official.

Collins is charged with insider trading, and his resignation was in advance of a change of plea hearing.