Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic, will remain closed until state feels they can open safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic across the country.

He says they were opened in other states and then needed to close again. Health experts have listed gyms as high risk, the governor says.

Cuomo announced on a COVID-19 update conference call Thursday that gyms will remain closed until the state feels they can open safely.

“These have been the nationally identified sources of increased infection. We have some data here. We have experience here. We know gyms are highly problematic,” Cuomo said.

Gyms across the state have formed the New York State Fitness Association. Some of the members, along with New York State lawmakers, urged Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday to reopen gyms.

“We have a safe plan and we’re just waiting on him to tell us why we haven’t open yet,” Orange Theory Franchise owner Paola Horvath said.

The state said it’s actively considering reopening proposals from gyms.

“We thought it was going to be temporary just like everybody else,” Horvath said. “Five-and-a-half months later rent needs to be paid, utilities need to be paid. So it’s been very difficult,” Horvath said.

Until gyms get the OK to reopen, many will remain in financial limbo.

