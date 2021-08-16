Cuomo report won’t ‘interfere with various ongoing investigations,’ Assembly says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Charles Lavine, Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, released a joint statement Monday morning about a report stemming from their impeachment investigation in Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo. In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the governor’s memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions – Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau, and Oswego – regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct.
This follows Colonie Assemblymember Phil Steck—himself a member of the committee—confirming to NEWS10 on Sunday that a report on the findings of the probe would be released. Previously, the committee announced that it would drop the investigation in light of Cuomo’s resignation.
