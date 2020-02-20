Cuomo renews proposal to ban flavored vaping products

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is renewing efforts to ban all flavored e-cigarette products, including menthol.

Cuomo is proposing a package of bills that would ban all online, phone and mail order sale of e-cigarettes for personal use. Only registered retailers would be allowed to buy the products using those methods.

It would also allow the state health department to regulate the sale of oils, which are considered a public health risk and would restrict ads targeting children.

The state said, despite claims from companies that they don’t target children, the evidence shows otherwise with teen use of e-cigarettes up 160 percent from 2014 to 2018.

