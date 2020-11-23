Cuomo receiving International Emmy Award Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be receiving the Founders Award at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday.

The gala is being streamed starting at 11 a.m. Cuomo tweeted that he will be accepting the award about 20 minutes into the show.

The broadcast will be streamed on the International Emmy website.

