Cuomo: NY making ‘significant progress’ in vaccination rate, keeping infection rate down

WINDERMERE, Fla. (PIX11) — Video shows former New York Yankee Johnny Damon touting support for former President Donald Trump and the pro-police movement Blue Lives Matter during his February arrest. The police bodycam footage comes from Windermere, Florida, where Damon was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The video shows Damon undergoing a field sobriety test. When the officer asks how much he has had to drink tonight, Damon responds, "A little bit."