Cuomo: New mass vaccine site in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During a press call Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that four new state/federal pop-up vaccination sites will open across Upstate New York on March 3 in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. The governor said once operational, these sites will administer 1,000 doses per day.

“Each site will do 1,000 per day, 7,000 a week,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They start on March 3. They get an allocation from the federal government. They’re jointly run between the state and local government, and we’re going to use National Guard personnel to help us do that.”

The new mass vaccination site is set for the Downtown Albany arena and convention center, the Washington Avenue Armory, which released the following statement:

“The Washington Avenue Armory is proud to be part of this historic effort to vaccinate New York State from COVID-19. With our legacy as a former New York National Guard armory, the Armory is ready to serve the Empire State in its time of need. The Armory’s location right in Downtown Albany is accessible by public transit and walkable from many of Albany’s neighborhoods, making for an ideal central location for socially vulnerable communities as noted by Governor Cuomo. Thanks to both his administration and the federal government for their partnership in hosting this important public health mission at the Armory.”

The governor emphasized equity in regards to vaccinating vulnerable populations.

“I said to the county executives, it is essential that they do a fair distribution: Fair by geography and race,” Cuomo said. “It is very important that the distribution be fair. This is a precious resource, everybody wants it, there’s not enough. The best you can do is make sure that you are fair. You’re fair among 1a, 1b, 1c, 65-plus. You’re fair geographically, that it’s not just the urban areas or urban areas don’t get more vaccine vs. rural areas. When you look at the demographics that the vaccine rate is fair. We know we have a vaccine hesitancy problem, especially with the Black community.”