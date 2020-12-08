Cuomo: More restrictions for restaurants if hospitalization rates don’t stabilize

NEW YORK (WIVB) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that more restrictions could be coming if regions can’t get their hospitalization rates stabilized.

After five days, if the rate hasn’t stabilized, regions in New York State that are not in an orange zone could have indoor dining capacity drop from 50 percent to 25 percent.

In New York City, that could lead to no indoor dining at all.

Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA), said that if restrictions are tightened, more restaurants in the state will have to shut their doors- some, permanently.