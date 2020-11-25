Cuomo models ‘Don’t Be a Turkey’ mask

New York News

by: Zach Wheeler

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WETM) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting into the holiday spirit with a new COVID-19 style face covering.

During his COVID-19 and Thanksgiving holiday briefing Tuesday, Governor Cuomo unveiled a new holiday-themed mask with a phrase he has been repeating for weeks: “Don’t be a turkey, wear a mask.”

The governor put on a mask and declared, “I look better with a mask.”

Over the last three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York rose by more than 125%.

