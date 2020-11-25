Cuomo models ‘Don’t Be a Turkey’ mask

NEW YORK (WETM) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting into the holiday spirit with a new COVID-19 style face covering.
During his COVID-19 and Thanksgiving holiday briefing Tuesday, Governor Cuomo unveiled a new holiday-themed mask with a phrase he has been repeating for weeks: “Don’t be a turkey, wear a mask.”
The governor put on a mask and declared, “I look better with a mask.”
Over the last three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York rose by more than 125%.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- President of NYSCOPBA calls on state to act as coronavirus cases continue to rise
- Sean McDermott says he learned a lot in two tough losses vs. Chargers
- No trash collection in Pittsfield on Thanksgiving Day
- Walmart Black Friday: PS5, more deals go live today
- Big Game Bound Week 12: Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition & best NFL rivalries