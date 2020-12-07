Cuomo: ‘If hospitals become overwhelmed, we will go back to shutdown’

NEW YORK (WROC) — On day 282 since the pandemic arrived in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a briefing and said that hospitals could become overwhelmed. Without the virus under control, he said, the state would likely need to initiate a shutdown of all nonessential businesses yet again.

“If we don’t get the virus under control, and the hospitals are overwhelmed, then we will have to shut down. It’s the absolute reality of the situation,” Cuomo said. “There are certain absolutes. What is the absolute here? You cannot overwhelm your hospitals, you can’t be Italy, you can’t overwhelm your hospitals. If you are at a rate that is going to overwhelm your hospitals, you must shut down. ‘Oh, we don’t want to do that again!’ Then change your behavior! We will manage the hospital system as well as it can be managed, but if you’re going to overwhelm the hospital system then we have no choice but to close down.”

The governor provided the following data for Monday:

152,287 COVID-19 tests conducted Sunday statewide

4.79% positivity rate overall statewide

6.57% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

4.27% positivity rate outside micro-cluster hotspots

80 New Yorkers died Sunday from COVID-19

4,602 hospitalized

872 in ICU

477 intubated

“The highest percent of hospitalization is actually upstate,” Cuomo said. “Finger Lakes, Monroe County, Rochester area, Buffalo, Western New York, Central New York. You come down to New York City, Long Island—we actually have a lower rate hospitalized than upstate, which is an exact flip of where we were in the spring.”

Infection rate by region is below:

Capital Region: 4.6%

Central New York: 5.55%

Long Island: 5.5%

Mid-Hudson: 6.03%

Mohawk Valley: 6.53%

New York City: 4.04%

North Country: 4.5%

Rochester & Finger Lakes: 7.01%

Western New York: 7.34%

The governor was joined Monday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

“We have a special guest with us today: Dr. Anthony Fauci,” Cuomo said. “Dr. Fauci I like to call America’s doctor. He was probably the singular voice, in my opinion, as a medical professional, who offered guidance and facts and clarity to people all through this. He always stuck to the science. He always stuck to the facts.”

The health director said that increased viral spread around the holidays could make for a “dark” period of time in mid-January.

“The problem is that’s going to come right up to the beginning of a Christmas- Hanukah potential surge—so you have a surge upon a surge,” Dr. Fauci said. “I think not only for New York state but for any state or city that is facing similar problems without, substantial mitigations the middle of January could be a really dark time for us.”

“You get indoors, you take your mask off, because you’re eating and drinking and you don’t realize there may be somebody you, know who is perfectly well, has no symptoms, but they got infected in the community and are bringing it into your home,” Dr. Fauci said. “Mid-January is probably going to be a bad time.”

The health director said he agreed with states limiting the number of people allowed in homes for private social gatherings. “I think that’s a very sound rule, and I feel 10 may even be a bit too much,” Dr. Fauci said. “It’s not only the number, but it’s the people who might be coming in from out of town.”

Fauci said that schools have done a good job of flattening the curve: “The test positivity in schools is actually really low, which is really a good thing, which is one of the reasons why when we were talking about what the strategy would be,” Dr. Fauci said. “We would say something like ‘close the bars and keep the schools open’ is the best thing to do, so long as you subsidized and help the bar owners.”

“Being a New Yorker,” Fauci said, “It doesn’t surprise me.” The health director was referring to New York’s relatively low infection rate. “You got hit with a sucker punch right from the beginning. Then you rebounded, and you rebounded in a way that you kept your test positivity rate low because you did the prudent things you needed to do. I was following here in Washington and when things looked bad you tightened the rope a bit, and when they got better you eased up.”

The governor said hospital capacity remains the top issue as virus cases climb throughout the state. The governor said some actions, like suspending elective surgeries, can help create hospital capacity.

“We can add 5,000 additional field hospital beds that would be, from my point of view, the last resource,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday. “We did that. I just hope we never have to get to that point again. Today the department of health is going to issue an order saying hospitals have to increase bed capacity by 25%. We can issue up to 50%, but we’re only going to go to 25% because we don’t have a capacity criticality at this moment.”

The governor said he recognizes that a prolonged pandemic puts a strain on hospital resources, especially in regards to staffing. “We are aware of staff resources,” he said. “The staff comes into this stress, you want to talk about a long year? We’re going to ask retired doctors and nurses to sign up and we will automatically register them in the state without cost.”

The governor said hospital systems are better prepared for the recent COVID-19 surge compared to what happened earlier in the year. “What happened in the spring was — not the system got overwhelmed, but individual hospitals got overwhelmed,” Cuomo said. “What our flex says is those hospitals have to flex patient load and share it first within their system. We also shift patient load among private hospitals, which was frankly more unorthodox.”

The governor said that if a region’s hospital capacity reached critical levels, the state will initiate NY PAUSE orders in that region, which resembles shutdowns seen earlier in the pandemic.

“What is critical hospital capacity?” Cuomo asked. “Our formula is if your seven-day average shows that within three weeks you will hit critical hospital capacity, we close you down. If after five days we haven’t seen a stabilization in the region’s hospital rate, we’re going to clamp down on indoor dining.”

The governor warned again that holiday socializing and non-compliance can make matters worse.

“I’ve been talking until I’m blue in the face about the apparent safety of being in your home,” Cuomo said. “Your living room is not really a safe zone. This isn’t a political question, Trump’s CDC and Biden’s advisors all agree on the guidance, but it’s about personal responsibility. Community concerns and compliance are major issues.”

Even as cases and hospitalizations rise throughout New York, the governor says the state as a whole is doing much better than most throughout the country.

“The good news is New York still has one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation,”Cuomo said. “Only Maine, Vermont, and Hawaii are lower than we are. So for us to be down that low, is really good news. As a matter of fact, our worst region, our highest region in terms of positivity, is still lower than 41 states. So it’s tricky because relative to everyone else, we’re doing well, but the real question is it’s not a relative contest at the end of the day.”

On Friday, Cuomo announced 20 million COVID-19 test results have been reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic in March of this year.