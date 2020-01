BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the right place at the right time Monday to help pull a man from his wrecked car on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

According to the Governor’s office, police had not yet arrived on scene, and it appeared the car was ready to tip over.

The Governor had his driver stop, and Cuomo personally was able to cut the man from the wrecked car and helped him to safety.