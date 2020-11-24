Cuomo has harsh words for sheriffs not enforcing gathering limitations

NEW YORK STATE (WIVB) — Sheriffs in the Empire State are pushing back against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The governor is limiting gatherings to 10 people right now, including on Thanksgiving.

On Monday, he had harsh words for sheriffs who don’t enforce the mandate. “You don’t have a right to pick laws that you think you will enforce, and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s not a law enforcement officer, that’s a dictator. So, you’re not a law enforcement officer.”

On Monday, the New York State Sheriff’s Association said in a statement that the governor’s mandate is impossible to carry out. They also say it’s ironic that Cuomo would call a sheriff a “dictator.”

