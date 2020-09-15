Cuomo comments on trick-or-treating: ‘I’m not going to tell you you can’t’

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called into News 12 in Syracuse, where he commented on Halloween and trick-or-treating this year.
During the interview, he said, “I would not ban trick or treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors, if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that. I will give you my advice and guidance and then you will make the decision about what you do that night.”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Chris Evans uses accidental nude photo to urge Americans to vote
- Department of Health adjusts nursing home visitation policy
- New York DEC takes action to protect Salmon River fish populations
- Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday with livestream show
- Fauci lauds Vermont’s coronavirus response, says it could be model for country