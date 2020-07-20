Cuomo calls for police to disperse crowds outside NYC bars

New York News

by: Marina Villeneuve, Karen Matthews

Posted: / Updated:
Masked bartender pouring drink

A bartender pours a beer for a customer at Shade Bar NYC, June 22, 2020.(AP / John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City moved to what was supposed to be the final phase of its coronavirus reopening Monday, but with indoor service at restaurants and bars still banned, malls and museums shuttered, and theaters still dark amid concerns about the virus spreading indoors.

Phase four of the city’s reopening does allow more outdoors arts and reaction activities to open. Professional sports teams can also resume play without fans.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, though, said the city wasn’t ready for indoor nightlife. He called on local governments Monday to dispatch police to disperse crowds that have been gathering outside some bars and restaurants offering outdoor dining.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga