Cuomo: Beware the ‘COVID Grinch’ this holiday season

(WETM) — “Think COVID Grinch and be on alert, because that is part of this holiday season.”

Coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to be vigilant during the 37 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Empire State.

“It’s not a one- or two-day affair—it’s going to be the entire holiday season. New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance, and follow the rules as we move through the next 37 days and beyond.”

The governor likened the virus to the Dr. Seuss character the Grinch, saying that like COVID, the Grinch is “an opportunist” during a time of increased mobility and social activity.

“We’re now all happy and cheery and we’re going to come together and we’ll do gift-buying and we’re going to do holiday celebrations. We’re going to start to have meals together. The family’s coming back together for the holiday season. Students are all coming home. Religious celebrations during the holiday season! Yeah. COVID is the Grinch, think of it that way. And the COVID Grinch is an opportunist, and the COVID Grinch sees this as the season of viral transmission. All those things that the holiday season brings.”

The governor also said he expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks because of Thanksgiving. Monday’s coronavirus numbers are as follows:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,532 (+160)

– 3,532 (+160) Patients Newly Admitted – 457

– 457 Hospital Counties – 54

– 54 Number ICU – 681 (+14)

– 681 (+14) Number ICU with Intubation – 325 (-1)

– 325 (-1) Total Discharges – 85,556 (+269)

– 85,556 (+269) Deaths – 54

– 54 Total Deaths – 26,747

The governor said that there were 647,980 new cases and 54 deaths in the state on Sunday. The seven-day rolling positive test average was 5.38%:

11/8-11/14 % positive 11/15-11/21 % positive Current seven-day rolling average 11/28 % positive 11/29 % positive All focus areas 4.81% 4.51% 5.38% 5.83% 6.22% Statewide, including focus areas 2.86% 2.89% 3.71% 4.27% 4.57% Statewide, excluding focus areas 2.47% 2.44% 3.19% 3.75% 4.02%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

11/8-11/14 % positive 11/15-11/21 % positive 11/28 seven-day rolling average 11/29 seven-day rolling average Current seven-day rolling average Erie County orange zone 7.22% 7.30% 7.14% 7.20% 7.43% Erie County yellow zone 5.34% 7.36% 6.81% 6.83% 6.61% Niagara County yellow zone 5.10% 4.44% 7.16% 7.35% 7.89% Monroe County orange zone 4.41% 4.17% 5.79% 6.59% 7.04% Monroe County yellow zone 5.95% 3.58% 4.90% 5.62% 6.44% Onondaga County orange zone 6.26% 5.34% 5.10% 6.13% 5.98% Onondaga County yellow zone 6.03% 4.50% 4.60% 5.09% 5.13% Queens yellow zone 3.40% 3.40% 3.52% 3.61% 3.78% Bronx East yellow zone 3.81% 3.52% 4.51% 4.47% 4.74% Bronx West yellow zone 3.80% 4.70% 4.30% 4.64% 4.81% Brooklyn yellow zone 3.92% 3.70% 5.32% 5.64% 5.73% Rockland County yellow zone 3.55% 3.39% 3.90% 3.94% 4.23% Chemung County orange zone 4.59% 4.71% 6.86% 6.46% 7.03% Staten Island orange zone 5.24% 4.96% 4.73% 4.75% 5.09% Staten Island yellow zone 3.75% 3.61% 3.94% 4.08% 4.18% Tioga County yellow zone 10.81% 5.60% 2.38% 3.10% 3.74% Middletown yellow zone 3.81% 5.41% 3.56% 3.81% 4.78% Newburgh yellow zone 8.07% 7.89% 8.85% 8.57% 7.76% Manhattan yellow zone 3.23% 3.39% 3.12% 3.40% 3.73% Great Neck yellow zone 3.69% 3.69% 3.01% 3.93% 4.34% Massapequa Park yellow zone 4.64% 4.15% 4.76% 5.12% 5.54% Hampton Bays yellow zone 9.26% 5.69% 6.28% 7.00% 6.68% Riverhead yellow zone 4.80% 4.85% 3.37% 3.49% 2.87% Peekskill yellow zone 10.36% 7.15% 6.14% 7.23% 8.43% Ossining yellow zone 9.88% 10.22% 9.97% 9.96% 10.65% Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow yellow zone 8.47% 8.27% 7.37% 7.05% 6.38% Yonkers yellow zone 4.48% 4.11% 4.95% 4.84% 5.03% New Rochelle yellow zone 6.46% 5.68% 5.04% 5.44% 6.19% Port Chester orange zone 9.34% 7.59% 7.34% 7.21% 7.91%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results:

Friday Saturday Sunday Current seven-day average Capital Region 3.4% 3.4% 3.7% 3.24% Central New York 8.4% 6.9% 4.2% 4.79% Finger Lakes 6.6% 6.6% 6.6% 5.76% Long Island 3.4% 4.1% 4.5% 3.76% Mid-Hudson 4.8% 4.9% 5.1% 4.55% Mohawk Valley 4.7% 5.1% 4.6% 4.42% New York City 2.9% 3.4% 3.9% 2.92% North Country 3.1% 2.4% 3.0% 2.80% Southern Tier 4.4% 4.1% 3.8% 2.11% Western New York 7.4% 7.2% 7.4% 6.94%

Of the 647,980 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,816 104 Allegany 1,042 23 Broome 5,367 59 Cattaraugus 1,135 21 Cayuga 890 21 Chautauqua 1,580 18 Chemung 3,087 39 Chenango 643 4 Clinton 461 2 Columbia 1,027 7 Cortland 1,061 17 Delaware 363 4 Dutchess 7,284 87 Erie 25,427 485 Essex 286 1 Franklin 266 0 Fulton 508 13 Genesee 1,028 31 Greene 695 7 Hamilton 46 1 Herkimer 709 18 Jefferson 566 15 Lewis 368 8 Livingston 714 14 Madison 951 7 Monroe 15,660 522 Montgomery 494 10 Nassau 60,701 520 Niagara 3,874 106 NYC 311,979 2,504 Oneida 4,970 109 Onondaga 10,804 103 Ontario 1,326 22 Orange 16,891 90 Orleans 630 7 Oswego 1,625 54 Otsego 632 14 Putnam 2,844 55 Rensselaer 1,746 26 Rockland 21,632 130 Saratoga 2,293 48 Schenectady 2,481 38 Schoharie 197 1 Schuyler 316 2 Seneca 309 14 St. Lawrence 850 28 Steuben 1,797 26 Suffolk 61,072 658 Sullivan 2,202 11 Tioga 1,149 17 Tompkins 1,118 13 Ulster 3,381 56 Warren 583 6 Washington 452 3 Wayne 1,148 21 Westchester 50,693 583 Wyoming 546 13 Yates 265 3

On Sunday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,747: