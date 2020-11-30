Cuomo: Beware the ‘COVID Grinch’ this holiday season

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) — “Think COVID Grinch and be on alert, because that is part of this holiday season.”

Coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to be vigilant during the 37 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Empire State.

“It’s not a one- or two-day affair—it’s going to be the entire holiday season. New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance, and follow the rules as we move through the next 37 days and beyond.”

The governor likened the virus to the Dr. Seuss character the Grinch, saying that like COVID, the Grinch is “an opportunist” during a time of increased mobility and social activity.

“We’re now all happy and cheery and we’re going to come together and we’ll do gift-buying and we’re going to do holiday celebrations. We’re going to start to have meals together. The family’s coming back together for the holiday season. Students are all coming home. Religious celebrations during the holiday season! Yeah. COVID is the Grinch, think of it that way. And the COVID Grinch is an opportunist, and the COVID Grinch sees this as the season of viral transmission. All those things that the holiday season brings.”

The governor also said he expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks because of Thanksgiving. Monday’s coronavirus numbers are as follows:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,532 (+160)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 457
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 681 (+14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 325 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 85,556 (+269)
  • Deaths – 54
  • Total Deaths – 26,747

The governor said that there were 647,980 new cases and 54 deaths in the state on Sunday. The seven-day rolling positive test average was 5.38%:

11/8-11/14 % positive11/15-11/21 % positiveCurrent seven-day rolling average11/28 % positive11/29 % positive
All focus areas4.81%4.51%5.38%5.83%6.22%
Statewide, including focus areas2.86%2.89%3.71%4.27%4.57%
Statewide, excluding focus areas2.47%2.44%3.19%3.75%4.02%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

11/8-11/14 % positive11/15-11/21 % positive11/28 seven-day rolling average11/29 seven-day rolling averageCurrent seven-day rolling average
Erie County orange zone7.22%7.30%7.14%7.20%7.43%
Erie County yellow zone5.34%7.36%6.81%6.83%6.61%
Niagara County yellow zone5.10%4.44%7.16%7.35%7.89%
Monroe County orange zone4.41%4.17%5.79%6.59%7.04%
Monroe County yellow zone5.95%3.58%4.90%5.62%6.44%
Onondaga County orange zone6.26%5.34%5.10%6.13%5.98%
Onondaga County yellow zone6.03%4.50%4.60%5.09%5.13%
Queens yellow zone3.40%3.40%3.52%3.61%3.78%
Bronx East yellow zone3.81%3.52%4.51%4.47%4.74%
Bronx West yellow zone3.80%4.70%4.30%4.64%4.81%
Brooklyn yellow zone3.92%3.70%5.32%5.64%5.73%
Rockland County yellow zone3.55%3.39%3.90%3.94%4.23%
Chemung County orange zone4.59%4.71%6.86%6.46%7.03%
Staten Island orange zone5.24%4.96%4.73%4.75%5.09%
Staten Island yellow zone3.75%3.61%3.94%4.08%4.18%
Tioga County yellow zone10.81%5.60%2.38%3.10%3.74%
Middletown yellow zone3.81%5.41%3.56%3.81%4.78%
Newburgh yellow zone8.07%7.89%8.85%8.57%7.76%
Manhattan yellow zone3.23%3.39%3.12%3.40%3.73%
Great Neck yellow zone3.69%3.69%3.01%3.93%4.34%
Massapequa Park yellow zone4.64%4.15%4.76%5.12%5.54%
Hampton Bays yellow zone9.26%5.69%6.28%7.00%6.68%
Riverhead yellow zone4.80%4.85%3.37%3.49%2.87%
Peekskill yellow zone10.36%7.15%6.14%7.23%8.43%
Ossining yellow zone9.88%10.22%9.97%9.96%10.65%
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow yellow zone8.47%8.27%7.37%7.05%6.38%
Yonkers yellow zone4.48%4.11%4.95%4.84%5.03%
New Rochelle yellow zone6.46%5.68%5.04%5.44%6.19%
Port Chester orange zone9.34%7.59%7.34%7.21%7.91%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results:

FridaySaturdaySundayCurrent seven-day average
Capital Region3.4%3.4%3.7%3.24%
Central New York8.4%6.9%4.2%4.79%
Finger Lakes6.6%6.6%6.6%5.76%
Long Island3.4%4.1%4.5%3.76%
Mid-Hudson4.8%4.9%5.1%4.55%
Mohawk Valley4.7%5.1%4.6%4.42%
New York City2.9%3.4%3.9%2.92%
North Country3.1%2.4%3.0%2.80%
Southern Tier4.4%4.1%3.8%2.11%
Western New York7.4%7.2%7.4%6.94%

Of the 647,980 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany5,816104
Allegany1,04223
Broome5,36759
Cattaraugus1,13521
Cayuga89021
Chautauqua1,58018
Chemung3,08739
Chenango6434
Clinton4612
Columbia1,0277
Cortland1,06117
Delaware3634
Dutchess7,28487
Erie25,427485
Essex2861
Franklin2660
Fulton50813
Genesee1,02831
Greene6957
Hamilton461
Herkimer70918
Jefferson56615
Lewis3688
Livingston71414
Madison9517
Monroe15,660522
Montgomery49410
Nassau60,701520
Niagara3,874106
NYC311,9792,504
Oneida4,970109
Onondaga10,804103
Ontario1,32622
Orange16,89190
Orleans6307
Oswego1,62554
Otsego63214
Putnam2,84455
Rensselaer1,74626
Rockland21,632130
Saratoga2,29348
Schenectady2,48138
Schoharie1971
Schuyler3162
Seneca30914
St. Lawrence85028
Steuben1,79726
Suffolk61,072658
Sullivan2,20211
Tioga1,14917
Tompkins1,11813
Ulster3,38156
Warren5836
Washington4523
Wayne1,14821
Westchester50,693583
Wyoming54613
Yates2653

On Sunday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,747:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx6
Broome2
Chemung7
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Erie10
Kings4
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk4
Tioga2
Ulster1
Wayne1
Westchester1
Wyoming2
Yates1

