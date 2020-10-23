Cuomo approves funding for pavement renewal projects

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $357 million in funding would be going towards pavement renewal projects across the state.

These infrastructure renewal projects will incorporate the use of environmentally conscious construction techniques, such as warm-mix asphalt and cold in-place asphalt recycling that can be applied at significantly lower temperatures, which will reduce fuel consumption and decrease the production of associated greenhouse gas emission during construction. These techniques also allow existing materials to be reused and can reduce how much waste material goes to landfills.

“New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources,” Cuomo said. “These investments are laying the foundation for sustained growth in tourism and business development while enhancing the resilience of the supporting infrastructure.”

This funding will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and support 135 paving projects and the renewal of approximately 1,740 lane miles of pavements across New York.

Projects receiving funding are listed below by region:

Capital Region

Approximately $35.0 million in projects to renew 196 lane miles of the following roads in Columbia, Greene, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, Washington, and Warren counties:

$ 1.1 million to resurface Route 9W from the Town of Bethlehem Line to McCarty Avenue, City of Albany, Albany County

$ 1.5 million to resurface Route 82 from the Taconic State Parkway to Route 9H in the Towns of Taghkanic and Livingston, Columbia County

$ 1.1 million to resurface Route 145 from Clay Hill Road to the Albany County Line in the Town of Durham, Greene County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 23A from White Road to Route 32, and from Ramsey School Road to the Kaaterskill Creek, ½ mile east of Underhill Road in the Town of Catskill, Greene County

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 385 from the Village of Athens Line to the Village of Coxsackie Line, in the Towns of Athens and Coxsackie, Greene County

$ 2.9 million to resurface Route 67 from Hunt Road to the Washington County Line in Rensselaer County

$ 4.3 million to resurface Route 32 from Route 4 in the Town of Stillwater to the Village of Victory line in the Towns of Stillwater and Saratoga, Saratoga County

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 423 from Route 32 to Route 9P in the Town of Stillwater, Saratoga County

$ 2.3 million to resurface Route 29 from Bryant Bridge Road to the Village of Schuylerville Line in the Town of Saratoga, Saratoga County

$ 790,000 to resurface Route 20 from Mudge Road to Route 7 in the Towns of Delanson and Duanesburg, Schenectady County

$ 3.7 million to resurface Route 9L from Route 254 to Sunnyside Road, and from Clements Road to Pilot Knob Road, Warren County

$ 2.9 million to resurface Route 8 from Spuytenduivel Creek (1 mile east of Brant Lake) to Route 9N, in the Towns of Horicon and Hague, Warren County

$ 5.0 million to resurface Route 149 from the Warren County Line to Route 4 in the Town of Fort Ann, and from Route 4 to Route 40 in the Towns of Kingsbury and Hartford, Washington County

$ 1.0 million to resurface Route 313 from Route 22 to Eagleville Road in the Towns of Cambridge and Jackson, Washington County

$ 3.1 million to resurface Route 4 from Saratoga County Line to Village of Fort Edward Line in the Towns of Greenwich and Fort Edward, Washington County

Mohawk Valley

Approximately $56.4 million in projects to renew 128 lane miles of the following roads in Oneida, Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Otsego counties:

$ 1.9 million to resurface Route 29 from Route 10A to the Johnstown City Line in Fulton County

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 10 from Caroga Lake (Route 10/29A Intersection) to Pine Lake (10/29A overlap) in Fulton County

$ 575,000 to resurface Route 51 from just south of Remington Road to the Village of Ilion, in the Towns of Litchfield and German Flatts, Herkimer County

$ 2.1 million to resurface Route 10 from the Schoharie County Line to McEwan Road in Montgomery County

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 80 from the Herkimer County Line to Village of Fort Plain in Montgomery County

$ 3.0 million to resurface Route 12 from Route 8 to the Putnam Road/Trenton Road intersection in the Towns of Deerfield and Trenton, Oneida County

$ 42.4 million to rehabilitate I-88 from exit 17 Colliersville/Cooperstown Junction to exit 18 Schenevus in Otsego County

$ 2.0 million to resurface I-88 from approximately one mile west of exit 21 to one mile west of exit 22 in the Towns of Richmondville and Cobleskill, Schoharie County

Central New York

Approximately $31.5 million in projects to renew 262 lane miles of the following roads in Oswego, Onondaga, Cayuga, Cortland, and Madison counties:

$ 1.1 million to resurface Route 326 from Route 90 to the Auburn City Line, in the Towns of Aurelius, Fleming and Springport, Cayuga County

$ 2.5 million to resurface Route 38 from Route 370 (Victory) to Route 104A in the Towns of Sterling and Victory, Cayuga County

$ 1.0 million to resurface Route 38 from Route 31 (Port Byron) to Fuller Road in the Towns of Mentz and Conquest, Village of Port Byron, Cayuga County

$ 1.2 million to resurface Route 90 from Aurora North Village Line to North of Route 326, Towns of Springport and Ledyard, Village of Union Springs, Cayuga County

$ 257,000 to resurface Route 26 from Route 41 to Route 23 in the Town of Cincinnatus, Cortland County

$ 363,000 to resurface Route 23 from Route 26 to Chenango County Line in Cortland County

$ 732,000 to resurface Route 41 from Chenango County Line to Route 26 (Willet) in Cortland County

$ 1.2 million to resurface Route 281 from 930Q (I-81 Ramps) to Onondaga County Line, in the Towns of Cortlandville, Homer, and Preble, Village of Homer, Cortland County

$ 1.6 million to resurface Route 13 from Village of Deruyter to hamlet of Sheds in Madison County

$ 459,000 to resurface Route 290 from Galster Road to North Burdick Street in the Towns of DeWitt and Manlius, Village of East Syracuse, Onondaga County

$ 425,000 to resurface Route 359 from Route 38A to Route 41A in Onondaga County

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 175 from Cedarvale Road to Syracuse City Line in Onondaga County

$ 390,000 to resurface Route 173 from Route 175 to the Syracuse City Line in Onondaga County

$ 2.1 million to resurface Route 80 from the I-81/Route 281 intersection (Tully) to the Madison County Line, Towns and Villages of Tully and Fabius, Onondaga County

$ 697,000 to resurface Route 5 from Route 257 to East of Route 290 in the Towns of Manlius and Village of Fayetteville, Onondaga County

$ 476,000 to resurface Route 31 from the Cayuga County Line to Stevens Road, Town of Elbridge, Village of Jordan, Onondaga County

$ 11.5 million to resurface Route 481 from I-81 to South of Route 57, in the Towns of Clay, Schroeppel and Volney, City of Fulton, Onondaga and Oswego Counties

$918,000 to resurface Route 48 from Onondaga County Line to Fulton City Line in Oswego County

$ 1.5 million to resurface Route 11 from 1500 feet south of Central Square Village Line to Route 69 in the Towns of Hastings and Mexico, Oswego County

$ 1.6 million to resurface Route 104 from I-81 to Route 13 in the Towns of Parish, Albion and Williamstown, Oswego County

Finger Lakes

Approximately $41.2 million in projects to renew 187 lane miles of the following roads in Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Yates, and Seneca counties:

$ 1.3 million to resurface Route 98 from Route 20 to the City of Batavia (South Limit) in the Towns of Alexander and Batavia, Genesee County

$ 27.5 million to resurface I-390 from Routes 5 & 20 (Exit 10) to I-390 (Exit 12), including mainline and ramps, in the Town of Avon, Livingston County and in the Towns of Henrietta and Rush, Monroe County

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 96 from the Village of Phelps (West Limit) to the Village of Manchester (East Limit) in the Towns of Phelps and Manchester, Ontario County

$ 1.2 million to resurface Route 237 from the Genesee County Line to the Village of Holley (South Limit) in the Towns of Clarendon and Murray, Orleans County

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 414 from the Schuyler County Line to Route 96A in the Town and Village of Lodi, Seneca County

$ 1.2 million to resurface Route 96A from Route 414 to Route 96 in the Towns and Villages of Lodi and Ovid, Seneca County

$ 1.2 million to resurface Route 96A from Route 96 in Ovid to South of Kennedy Road in the Town of Romulus and Village of Ovid, Seneca County

$ 1.9 million to resurface Route 89 from Route 141B to South of Ernsberger Road in the Towns of Covert, Ovid, Romulus and Varick, Seneca County

$ 974,000 to resurface Route 104A from the Wayne/Cayuga County Line to Route 104 in Wayne County

$ 1.2 million to resurface Route 98 from Route 20A to Route 354 in the Towns of Sheldon, Bennington, and Attica, Wyoming County

$ 1.9 million to resurface Route 14 from the Schuyler County Line to Castle Point Road in Yates County

Western New York

Approximately $42.5 million in projects to renew 234 lane miles of the following roads in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties:

$ 3.0 million to resurface I-86 from Exit 28 (Cuba) to Exit 29 (Friendship) in the Towns of Cuba and Friendship, Allegany County

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 21 from North Andover Village limit to the vicinity of the Route 21/244 intersection in the Towns of Alfred and Andover, Allegany County

$ 1.0 million to resurface Route 243 from Cattaraugus County Line to 700 feet south of the intersection of Route 243/Brookside Drive in Allegany County

$ 13.8 million to resurface I-86 from exit 17 to exit 20 in the Towns of Cold Spring, Red House and Salamanca and in the City of Salamanca, Cattaraugus County

$ 961,000 to resurface Route 16 from the bridge over Elton Creek (at Church Street) to Erie County Line in the Village of Delevan and Town of Yorkshire, Cattaraugus County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 20 from Pennsylvania State Line to the Village of Westfield in the Towns of Ripley and Westfield and the Villages of Ripley and Westfield, Chautauqua County

$ 12.8 million to resurface I-290 From I-190 to I-90 in the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda, Erie County

$ 2.1 million to resurface Route 263 (Millersport Highway) from Route 270 (Campbell Boulevard) to Route 78 (Transit Road) in Erie County

$ 5.6 million to resurface I-190 Northbound from Route 384 (Buffalo Avenue) to Route 31 (Witmer Road) in the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara, Niagara County

North Country

Approximately $30.3 million in projects to renew 279 lane miles of the following roads in Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, and Hamilton counties:

$ 1.5 million to resurface Route 87 from Minor Farm Road to Ridge Road in the Towns of Chazy and Champlain, Clinton County

$ 265,000 to resurface the full length of Route 9 in the Village of Champlain, Clinton County

$ 1.3 million to resurface Route 74 from Pyramid Road to Route 9 in Essex County

$ 941,000 to resurface Route 86 from Outlook Lane in the Town of Wilmington to Danielle Road in the Town of Jay, Essex County

$ 1.3 million to resurface Route 9N from Gulf Brook in the Town of Keene to Upper Jay Trumbulls Corners Road in the Town of Jay, Essex County

$ 1.1 million to resurface Route 9N from the Warren County Line to the Ticonderoga Monument in Essex County

$ 291,000 to resurface Route 73 from Alan Washbond Road to Airport Road in Essex County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 30 from Route 86 (Paul Smiths) to Route 458 (Meacham Lake) in Franklin County

$ 1.1 million to resurface Route 11 from 0.7 miles East of Route 122 to Route 23 in Franklin County

$ 972,000 to resurface Route 458 from the St. Lawrence County Line to South Main Street (St. Regis Falls) in Franklin County

$ 540,000 to resurface Route 11B from Route 15 to 0.3 Miles East of Route 13 in Franklin County

$ 3.3 million to resurface Route 28 from north of Sawmill Road in the Town of Indian Lake to the Warren County Line in Hamilton County

$ 925,000 to resurface Route 11 from Rockbrook Road to Belile Road in the Towns of LeRay and Philadelphia, Jefferson County

$ 1.0 million to resurface Route 12E from Elm Street to Route 8 (Millens Bay Road) in Jefferson County

$ 800,000 to resurface Route 11 from Kellogg Road to Route 232 in the Towns of Adams and Watertown, Jefferson County

$ 1.6 million to resurface Route 3 from Route 75 to Floral Drive in the Towns of Hounsfield and Watertown, Jefferson County

$ 1.0 million to resurface Route 3 from the Riverside Drive (Village of Deferiet) to 0.3 Miles North of Adelaide Street (Village of Carthage), Jefferson County

$ 695,000 to resurface Route 12 from 0.5 Miles North of Mechanic Street to the Jefferson County Line, Lewis County

$ 1.3 million to resurface Route 3 from Route 812 to Bacon Road in Lewis and St. Lawrence County

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 177 from 0.3 Miles East of Route 21 to Woodbattle Road in Lewis County

$ 2.9 million to resurface Route 310 from 0.5 Miles South of Stiles Road to Route 345 in St. Lawrence County

$ 1.2 million to resurface Route 131 from Route 37 to Town Line Road in St. Lawrence County

$ 1.3 million to resurface Route 131 from Route 43 to Route 37 in St. Lawrence County

$ 623,000 to resurface Route 11 from Route 11C to the Franklin County Line in St. Lawrence County

$ 1.1 million to resurface Route 3 from 0.3 Miles East of Route 58 to 0.3 miles North of Twin Lakes Road in St. Lawrence County

Mid-Hudson Valley

Approximately $58.3 million in projects to renew 167 lane miles of the following roads in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan counties:

$ 6.8 million to resurface Route 52 from Merritt Boulevard to Fishkill Hook Road and Old State Road to the Putnam County Line in the Towns of Fishkill and East Fishkill, Dutchess County

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 44 from Route 82 in the Town of Washington to Franklin Avenue in the Village of Millbrook, Dutchess County

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 82 from Route 44 in the Town of Washington to Franklin Avenue in the Village of Millbrook, Dutchess County

$ 19.6 million to resurface I-84 from the Route 6/Route 15 interchange in the Town of Greenville to the Route 17M interchange in the Town of Wawayanda, Orange County

$ 1.6 million to resurface Route 17K from Route 300 to the City of Newburgh Line in the Town of Newburgh, Orange County

$ 6.9 million to resurface Taconic State Parkway from Pudding Street to Hortontown Hill Road in the Towns of Putnam Valley and Kent, Putnam County

$ 2.5 million to resurface Route 45 from Amber Ridge Road to Old Nyack Turnpike and from Palisades Interstate Parkway to Route 202 in Rockland County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 42 from Concord Road, one mile north of the village of Monticello, to Griff Court, in the hamlet of South Fallsburg in Sullivan County

$ 4.8 million to resurface Route 299 from Ohioville Road to Route 9W in the Towns of New Paltz and Lloyd, Ulster County

$ 2.7 million to resurface Route 120 (King Street) from Lake Street in the Village of Harrison to the Greenwich American Centre in the Town of North Castle, Westchester County

$ 1.0 million to resurface Route 120 (Purchase Street) from Westchester Avenue to Westerleigh Road in the Village of Harrison, Westchester County

$1.3 million to resurface Route 9 from Route 119 in the Village of Tarrytown, Town of Greenburgh to College Avenue in the Village of Sleepy Hollow, Town of Mount Pleasant, Westchester County

$ 490,000 to resurface Route 433 from Connecticut state Line to Route 22 in Town of North Castle, Westchester County

$ 5.2 million to resurface Route 22 from Route 120 to Middle Patent Road in the Town of North Castle, Westchester County

Southern Tier

Approximately $34 million in projects to renew 226 lane miles of the following roads in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Chenango, and Delaware counties:

$ 2.9 million to resurface 1-81 from exit 2, just south of the Francis Street bridge at Five-Mile Point to exit 3 (Broad Avenue) in Broome County

$ 750,000 to resurface Route 414 from just north of Benedict Road to 0.45 miles north of Chambers Road (Route 35) in Chemung County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 328 from the New York/Pennsylvania state Line to Route 14 in Chemung County

$ 3.2 million to resurface Route 8 from one-half mile north of the Village of Sidney Line to one-quarter mile south of the intersection of Routes 37 and 51 in the Hamlet of Mount Upton, Chenango County

$ 4.5 million to resurface Route 206 from Route 27 in the Hamlet of Trout Creek to the Village of Walton Line, Delaware County

$ 750,000 to resurface Route 224 from Skyline Drive in the Village of Montour to Catherine Town Line in the Town of Montour, Schuyler County

$ 2.9 million to resurface Route 248 the southern village limit of Canisteo to just south of Route 98 in the Towns Canisteo, Greenwood, and West Union, Steuben County

$ 1.9 million to resurface Route 36 from south of Rock Run Road in the Town of Canisteo to the Route 417/36 intersection in the Town of Jasper, Steuben County

$ 4.1 million to resurface Route 36 from Route 66 to Route 70 in the Towns of Hornellsville and Dansville, Steuben County

$ 1.5 million to resurface Route 415 from Route 15 to Village of Cohocton west line in the Towns of Wayland and Cohocton, Steuben County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 36 from Route 417 to the New York/Pennsylvania state line in the Towns of Jasper and Troupsburg, Steuben County

$ 3.6 million to resurface Route 96 from the Owego Creek Bridge, just west of Route 38 at the Village of Owego Line, to Church Street in the Village of Candor, Tioga County

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 34 from the Tioga County Line to Route 13 in the Towns of Newfield, Danby and Ithaca, Tompkins County

$ 306,000 to resurface Route 34 from South of Burdick Hill Road to south of Waterwagon Road, and Route 930F from Ithaca City line to Route 13 in Towns of Ithaca, Lansing, Village of Lansing, Tompkins County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 34B from 1 mile west of Route 34 to the Cayuga County Line, Tompkins County

Long Island

Approximately $16.7 million in projects to renew 59 lane miles of the following roads in Nassau and Suffolk counties:

$ 2.8 million to resurface the Meadowbrook State Parkway from the Southern State Parkway to Glenn Curtis Boulevard in Nassau County

$ 611,000 to resurface Route 25 from Glen Cove Road to Route 25B in Nassau County

$ 3.9 million to resurface Route 27 from Route 454 to Route 112 in Suffolk County

$ 3.8 million to resurface Route 906C (Route 27 South Service Road) from Brentwood Road to Connetquot Avenue in Suffolk County

$ 3.8 million to resurface Route 906D (Route 27 North Service Road) from Connetquot Ave to Brentwood Road in Suffolk County

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 906A (Long Island Expressway South Service Road) from Bagatelle Road to Route 231 in Suffolk County

New York City

Approximately $11.4 million in projects to repair 4 lane miles of concrete pavements on-ramps within the following roads in New York City:

$ 190,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the East Bound Brooklyn Queens Expressway (I-278) Exit 27 Ramp to Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn

$ 800,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the East Bound Grand Central Parkway Entrance Ramp from Northern Boulevard/ 34TH Avenue in Queens

$ 1.2 million for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the entrance ramp from Flushing Meadow Park to Whitestone Bridge/ Northern Boulevard East in Queens

$ 300,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs on the East Bound Long Island Expressway (I-495) at the West Bound Grand Central Parkway Ramp in Queens

$ 361,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the West Bound Grand Central Parkway ramp to East Bound Long Island Expressway (I-495) in Queens

$ 1.6 million for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the West Bound Grand Central Parkway entrance ramp from Astoria Boulevard North in Queens

$ 220,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the West Bound Grand Central Parkway exit ramp to 31st Street in Queens

$ 810,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the South Bound Van Wyck Expressway (I-678) exit ramp to Belt Parkway in Queens

$ 610,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the East Bound Brooklyn Queens Expressway (I-278) Exit 39 Ramp to Queens Boulevard and 65th Place in Queens

$ 2.7 million for full-depth concrete pavement repairs on the Jackie Robinson Parkway at various locations including the Exit 6 Ramps to and from Metropolitan Avenue, the Exit 3 ramp to Cypress Hill Street

$ 500,000 for full-depth concrete pavement repairs at the West Bound Grand Central Parkway Bridge over Bell Boulevard in Queens

$ 2.1 million for full-depth concrete pavement repairs on the North Bound Korean War Veterans Parkway from Boscombe Avenue to the North Bound West Shore Expressway exit ramp in Staten Island

LATEST STORIES