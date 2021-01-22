Cuomo announces program to retain existing renewable energy resources in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new program was announced Friday to help New York State continue their nation-leading renewable energy initiatives.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of Competitive Tier 2, a large-scale renewable energy procurement program. The program is set to retain New York State’s existing renewable energy resources, promote lower statewide carbon emissions and help support economic recovery.

According to the Governor’s Office, the announcement helps the state progress under the recently expanded Clean Energy Standard and advances the Governor’s goal to obtain 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The new Competitive Tier 2 renewable energy program will be administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. NYSERDA will ensure that the state’s existing baseline renewable energy generation is retained through annual solicitations. This is in combination with NYSERDA’s other solicitations for large-scale land-based and offshore wind projects.

Resulting from todays announcement, NYSERDA is now seeking proposals from existing privately-owned hydropower and land-based wind generators in New York State that entered commercial operation prior to January 1, 2015.

The Governor’s Office stated that this approach will aim to increase locally-produced renewable energy under contract with the State, promote greater in-state competition and allow community members to voluntarily participate in the market.

Governor Andrew Cuomo commented on Friday’s announcement.

“With our nation-leading initiatives, New York is taking incredible steps to reduce our carbon footprint and increase our use of renewable energies,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Keeping renewable energy in New York expands our economy, giving added momentum to our efforts to build back better and stronger. New York has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change and we will continue to be an example of how this fight can be won.”

NYSERDA will be accepting proposal for Competitive Tier 2 through February 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. Those interested in submitting proposals can do so through the New York State website.

Awards for the program are expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2021.