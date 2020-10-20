Cuomo aid hints at impending retail marijuana measures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Axel Bernabe, Assistant Counselor to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, signaled that marijuana reform remains a priority for the Cuomo Administration. Aired on YouTube and Facebook in the past week, an interview with Bernabe on the podcast “Under the Canopy” covered regulating and legalizing production and sales of hemp, CBD, and cannabis.

“Criminalizing marijuana is just not the way we’re going to solve this problem. It hasn’t curbed use,” Bernabe said.

He said that neighboring legalization efforts—like in Massachusetts, where recreational weed stores are already operating; in Vermont, which just passed a bill legalizing retail sales; and in New Jersey, where voters seem likely to pass a ballot question—continually push the topic to the surface. After all, New York is missing out on a healthy stream of revenue when marijuana users cross state borders to fill their orders.

“We’re watching New Jersey closely. We’ve always been confident that we’d get to this before New Jersey,” he said on legislating recreational marijuana sales in New York. “We’re going to reintroduce this in our budget in January. We think we can get it done by April 1.”

