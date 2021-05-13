Cuomo: 50% of NY adults are fully vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that 50% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the Governor announced more than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York State.

“Our continued progress on vaccinations is phenomenal and that’s a function of all the good work that our providers and volunteers across New York have done,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are hitting critical milestones, but the rate of people coming in to get vaccinated has declined, and that’s troubling. We are especially focused on the youthful and the doubtful, and we are continuing to work with community leaders and pushing the message that everyone needs to get their shot because this vaccine is our key weapon in defeating this beast.”   

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run site can do so on the Am I Eligible website or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.                       

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,054,335
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 116,093
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 982,557
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.7%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 50.0%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.8%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 40.0%   

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region574,6922,416481,8204,304
Central New York465,876922409,9042,304
Finger Lakes585,5451,482500,3374,311
Long Island1,257,1574,997989,19412,850
Mid-Hudson1,031,9053,987828,55211,895
Mohawk Valley228,567481198,9281,892
New York City4,451,67818,3363,601,31140,805
North Country210,437474190,546818
Southern Tier302,911463260,5922,082
Western New York624,7001,573511,7255,792
Statewide9,733,46835,1317,972,90987,053

