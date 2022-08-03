ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the largest public employee unions in the Empire State has struck a deal, ratifying a five-year labor agreement. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. She said the agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association garnered the approval of more than 80 percent of voting members.

The contract runs until April 1, 2026, and includes a 2 percent raise for CSEA members for the first two years and 3 percent for the remaining three years of the contract. Negotiators agreed on a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and funding for labor-management committees.

“I would again like to thank our negotiating team for their hard work and dedication to delivering this new state contract,” said Mary Sullivan, president, CSEA. “The agreement was overwhelmingly ratified by our membership and across all four of our executive branch bargaining units.”

“This contract fairly compensates the hard-working men and women of the Civil Service Employee Association who help to deliver critical services to New Yorkers every day,” Governor Hochul added. “I thank President Sullivan for her partnership in getting this agreement over the finish line and ensuring that it acknowledges the valuable contributions of CSEA members to our great state.”

CSEA represents more than 52,000 NYS employees.