Crime fighting close up: New DNA spray

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The technology has been around for decades and 2020 is the year it comes to New York.

It’s a mist, with its own very unique, one-of-a-kind signature. Each can utilizes its own forensic marker. This allows police to test evidence collected off of a person’s clothing or skin, and can be used place the person at the scene of a crime.

The forensic marker can last several months on clothing.

The system works either passively with a security system, or can be armed by the push of a button. When the system is armed, a motion sensor is activated. When the perpetrator walks into the motion detector’s field a mist is sprayed, says Rich Ruzzo Managing Partner of Shepherd Communication & Security.

Albany law-enforcement is looking for other ways to use this technology.

This system is meant as a deterrent for criminals. A sign is placed in the window of the business informing them of the misting system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play