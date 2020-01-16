Crime fighting close up: New DNA spray

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The technology has been around for decades and 2020 is the year it comes to New York.

It’s a mist, with its own very unique, one-of-a-kind signature. Each can utilizes its own forensic marker. This allows police to test evidence collected off of a person’s clothing or skin, and can be used place the person at the scene of a crime.

The forensic marker can last several months on clothing.

The system works either passively with a security system, or can be armed by the push of a button. When the system is armed, a motion sensor is activated. When the perpetrator walks into the motion detector’s field a mist is sprayed, says Rich Ruzzo Managing Partner of Shepherd Communication & Security.

Albany law-enforcement is looking for other ways to use this technology.

This system is meant as a deterrent for criminals. A sign is placed in the window of the business informing them of the misting system.