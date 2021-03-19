Crews rescue New York dog from burning building

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR) — Fire crews reporting to the site of a burning home in DeWitt on Thursday saved the homeowner’s dog.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Everyone who lived in the home was out, except for the homeowner’s dog, who was still inside.

Several crews from local fire departments arrived on the scene and quickly got the flames under control to rescue the dog, who was not hurt.

The street was shut down for several hours while crews battled the house fire. It has reopened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.