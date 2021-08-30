Crews removing Thruway’s last toll plaza

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Removing the last of 52 toll barriers still standing on the Thruway has begun. On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the removal of the final toll plaza at Exit 60 in Westfield.

Removal of the toll plazas began in November 2020, when cashless tolling first went live on the Thruway.

Hochul’s office says that exit realignment and road reconstruction is still happening at interchanges across the Thruway. It should be finished by the end of October, if the weather allows.

“Cashless tolling not only helps improve safety and traffic flow on our state’s highways, but it’s a critical component in helping strengthen New York’s economy, both regionally and statewide. As someone who has spent countless hours traveling every inch of the Thruway, I can attest how transformative this milestone is for the hundreds of thousands of motorists who utilize this roadway each day and I thank the hundreds of people who continue to work around the clock to improve New York’s transportation system every day.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul

In 2019, crews began constructing gantries to replace the toll plazas. With these, drivers’ E-ZPass tags can be tracked for cashless tolling.

