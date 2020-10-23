Crews recover body of man who fell into well

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The body of a contractor, who fell into an intricate well in Buffalo, has been recovered.

The call for the incident came in just before 11 a.m. Thursday on Bird Island. Rescuers had a difficult time navigating the waters. Boats could not get through the area where the man fell in.

Crews were hoping the contractor would be able to hang onto something after he fell, but after searching for three hours, it became clear that was not the case.

Now they are looking into how the accident initially took place.

“He did have a vest on. He was not anchored at the time that he fell into the well. Once he fell into this confined space, it’s a very intricate intake system and meanders into a lot of different areas, so it was a very difficult process to find out exactly where he could have been.”

The name of the contractor has not, yet, been released.

